Environment

WEATHER- Blue Skies Shining On Me

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Got some nice days coming up, this weekend gets a little iffy. So, enjoy!

From the NWS:

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

