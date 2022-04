Your Social Security number is needed for a variety of things, like applying for a credit card or taking out a car loan. But it's not often you're required to show your physical card. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep the card information updated or delay replacing it if you've lost it. In fact, you still need it in some circumstances -- for instance, if you're starting a new job or getting a new driver's license (in some states).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO