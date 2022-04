WASHINGTON (7News) — The DC Court of Appeals may consider holding an expedited rehearing in the matter of Ward 5 Councilman Kenyan McDuffie running for Attorney General. The hearing would be before the full court known as a hearing en banc, but only after they review responses from the respondent and intervenor, which are due by 5 p.m. Friday.

