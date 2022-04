Mantras hypnotize us into repetitive patterns that deny us access to authentic choices. These mantras are attached to specific roles. We can change our mantras. We don’t know it, but we are often hypnotizing ourselves into doing the same thing over and over again throughout our lives. We use self-talk, a soft chatter in the brain, to repeat and repeat the same mistakes, the same interactions that get us into trouble, the same attractions, the same patterns of behavior. And we don’t even know that we are talking ourselves into it.

