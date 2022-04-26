Why GE Stock Dropped 10% Today

What happened

While General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported some good news from its first-quarter earnings today, investors heard something different. Fears of what lies ahead for the industrial giant caused GE shares to plummet this morning. As of 10:36 a.m. ET, the stock is down 10%.

So what

One important area that investors were watching was GE's aviation division. Revenue there rose 12% year over year to $5.6 billion in the first quarter. Aviation orders jumped 31%, as commercial airlines are experiencing strong customer demand and looking at a return to profitability in the current quarter. But GE management also highlighted headwinds that it says will continue.

Now what

After GE recently streamlined its divisions, the aviation segment led the way in the first quarter. Revenue from its healthcare segment increased 1% year over year, but revenue from power and renewable energy both dropped.

But it was likely concern regarding the continued headwinds for the overall business that had investors selling the stock today. In the conference call for investors, management said it still expects adjusted free cash flow to be negative in the second quarter. CEO Larry Culp said the combination of supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, and impacts from the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China are hurting the business. Culp summed up his comments by saying, "We're operating in a challenging market environment."

Investors may have known that in general, but with airlines and other industries looking to be in the midst of a strong recovery, GE's warnings of continued headwinds wasn't what shareholders wanted to hear.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .