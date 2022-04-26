ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Warning as tornado activity to peak in DAYS leaving millions of Americans on alert with at least 7 deaths so far in 2022

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MILLIONS of Americans are on high alert as tornado activity is expected to peak in the coming days.

May beings this weekend, and the month is notorious for peak tornado activity across the nation - following nine twister-related deaths already reported this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQ9FY_0fKazt1u00
A map showcasing which central and southern states are at risk as tornado activity is excepted to peak in May Credit: Weather.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41agzy_0fKazt1u00
The 2022 tornado season has already left seven dead Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF7lI_0fKazt1u00
Powerful twisters have slammed the central and southern states Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJHBp_0fKazt1u00
North Texas has already witnessed 17 tornadoes this year Credit: AP

The severe May weather all starts with a disturbance in the jet stream pushing out of the Rockies and into the Plains, interacting with warm air and ample moisture, Weather.com reports.

The US tornado season typically runs from March until June but has already caused havoc across the South and Plains.

So far, more than 200 tornadoes have touched down in the US through four months, 17 of those in North Texas, a region that sees 23 on average.

This year has produced the most March twisters on record, surpassing a previous record of 192 in March 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsClF_0fKazt1u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ej2cP_0fKazt1u00

NORTH TEXAS

There have been two reported deaths stemming from tornado activity in North Texas.

The first death came on March 21 in Grayson County, near the Oklahoma state line.

With winds of up to 130 miles per hour, the tornado hit the community of Sherwood Shores, where Viranda Rodgers, 73, was at home by herself.

Regena Wicker, Rodgers' niece, said her aunt was completely blindsided when the powerful storm ripped through her mobile home.

"I couldn’t believe it that she lost her life over this. You just want it to not be real," Wicker told Fox 4.

"She is the only one in the whole state that got affected. There weren’t any other fatalities."

The second death was reported on April 5 in Whitehouse, Texas, when a tree toppled onto the home of W. M. Soloman, 71, as winds in the area were measured at 100 mph.

Two tornadoes were reported in Georgia on the same day, resulting in one death.

The Bryan County Coroner confirmed the death to CNN but did not have any details about the victim or how they died.

ARKANSAS AND NEW ORLEANS

On March 22, two tornadoes ripped through New Orleans, killing one.

Terrifying footage showed as the twister blasted through the city, destroying homes and flipping cars.

On April 13, more than 62million Americans across the South and central US were slammed by severe weather, bringing blizzards, fires and storms across the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HReGo_0fKazt1u00
Destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, in March Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYigq_0fKazt1u00
A deadly tornado was captured on video in South Carolina in early April Credit: Facebook/Trystan McCorkle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBaZV_0fKazt1u00
One tornado slammed North Texas with 130mph winds in mid-March Credit: Reuters

In Arkansas, a 20-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell on her mobile home in the Rison community, about 45 miles south of Little Rock.

"When we arrived, she was already deceased on the scene," Stephen McClellan, emergency management director in Cleveland County, Arkansas, told weather.com at the time.

Two others were in the home but escaped injury.

FLORIDA

Meanwhile, a series of powerful storms battered through the Florida Panhandle on March 30, leaving two dead.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that two people were killed and two injured after a tornado touched down.

The overnight storms with isolated tornadoes toppled trees, and power lines, leaving homes and businesses damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394BOt_0fKazt1u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FVfE_0fKazt1u00

The sheriff's office showed evidence of homes being completely destroyed by a tornado.

A journalist described the damage as "absolutely devastating" and shared a photo of a demolished home that was turned into rubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEtoX_0fKazt1u00
North Texas typically sees 23 tornadoes on average Credit: Reuters

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Severe Weather#The Tornado#Second Death#Weather Com#Fox 4
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vicksburg Post

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

There’s no need to call the “Men in Black” to Vicksburg after all. It wasn’t an extraterrestrial life form, a meth lab gone bad or a piece of SpaceX equipment that survived re-entry to the earth’s atmosphere — the ‘loud sound’ and fireball reported in the sky Wednesday morning was a meteor, as confirmed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County. One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
410K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy