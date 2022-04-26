ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

National Guard helicopter makes emergency landing at RDU

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morrisville, N.C. — A National Guard helicopter made an emergency landing...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morrisville, NC
Government
City
Morrisville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

I-40 east in Durham reopens after crash at US 15/501

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed all lanes of Interstate-40 east for nearly four hours Friday at U.S. 15/501 which is also known as the Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard in Durham. The incident happened just after 4:20 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Emergency responders were...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC forest fire halfway contained; parkway stretch reopens

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina has reopened to traffic as firefighters have made progress controlling a fire in the Pisgah National Forest, authorities said on Saturday. The Barnett Branch fire covers 370 acres but is now 50% contained, the...
POLITICS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy