Chaffee County, CO

Stage I Fire Restrictions on BLM Lands in Chaffee County

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Land Management has issued Stage I Fire Restrictions for all BLM lands within Lake, Teller, Park, El Paso, Fremont, Chaffee, and Custer counties. High and potentially damaging winds as well as widespread extreme fire danger will spread across the area today. Winds and very low relative humidity will...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

