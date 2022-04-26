ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

JUST OVER A DOZEN NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the week of April 18-24, there were 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Pettis County. Ten of the cases were persons over the age of 65. According to Pettis County...

www.kmmo.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For April 29, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Hall Road and US 65 Highway. The driver continued onto Lake Shore Drive. The driver was later identified to be a juvenile. The juvenile continued driving, with Deputies' emergency lights activated. The juvenile continued to the 29000 block of Lake Shore Drive, pulling into a garage. The juvenile then shut the garage door before the Deputy could stop the garage door from shutting. Later, Pettis County Deputies made contact with the juvenile's mother. The mother was identified as Angelica Villagomez. The juvenile was detained, and later released back into the mother's care. Pettis County Deputies will be submitting summonses and paper work to the Juvenile Office and to the Prosecutor's Office. Summons will be filed against Villagomez for allowing the juvenile to operate a motor vehicle without a license.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Pettis County, MO
Government
Pettis County, MO
Coronavirus
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Pettis County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed  in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man sentenced 15 years to federal prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing meth and a firearm. On Nov. 18, 2021, Nathanael Davis, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a The post Versailles man sentenced 15 years to federal prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Nine people involved in a crash in Jefferson City; seven taken to the hospital for injuries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a crash with injuries on northbound US 54 at MO 179. An investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford E350 encountered traffic congestion, due to another crash ahead. The driver, 55-year-old Teresa L. Miller was driving too The post Nine people involved in a crash in Jefferson City; seven taken to the hospital for injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Benton County Sheriff’s deputy, former Warsaw police chief dies from suspected natural causes

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy died from suspected natural causes on Thursday night. Deputies said Benton County Central Dispatch was notified just after 8:05 p.m. about an unresponsive man in a vehicle parked at the Walmart in Warsaw. The sheriff's office identified the man as Cpl. David Jones, 65, of The post Benton County Sheriff’s deputy, former Warsaw police chief dies from suspected natural causes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARSAW, MO
JC Post

Kansas City woman admits selling large quantities of meth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty in federal court today to her role in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Sonia Ornelas, 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Oct. 1, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excavation in residential Missouri yard for possible missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Sedalians Injured In Pettis County Crash

Three Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2015 International, driven by 47-year-old Chad J. Forsythe of Warsaw, was on US 50, 100 feet east of Allen Road at 3:51 p.m., when Forsythe attempted to change lanes and struck an eastbound 2006 Honda, driven by Maria J. Velasquez Gonzalez of Sedalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Drug and counterfeiting allegations in Ray County case

RAY COUNTY, MO – Initial appearance was Tuesday for an Independence man accused of six felonies in Ray County. Four counts of substance possession are combined with unlawful weapons use, counterfeiting, and misdemeanors. Bond amount listed for Daniel M. Lamport is $25,000 cash or surety.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for April 26, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Jonathan A. Terry of Sedalia at 2:09 p.m. Monday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Terry was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Devon B. Grammer...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Saline County sheriff warns of circulating scam

MARSHALL – Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins wants the public to be aware of a scam in the area. Mullins says three businesses contacted the sheriff’s department Thursday to report a situation in which a caller asks to speak with a manager. The managers are told they have a warrant for missing jury duty, and are threatened with arrest to comply with instructions. The caller will try to get personal information and will instruct buy a GreenDot Reload card, put $450 on the card, which they will need to scan into the warrant system at the sheriff’s office to post their bond. All three businesses were called from the same number of 660-324-9814.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

