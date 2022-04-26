JUST OVER A DOZEN NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Hall Road and US 65 Highway. The driver continued onto Lake Shore Drive. The driver was later identified to be a juvenile. The juvenile continued driving, with Deputies' emergency lights activated. The juvenile continued to the 29000 block of Lake Shore Drive, pulling into a garage. The juvenile then shut the garage door before the Deputy could stop the garage door from shutting. Later, Pettis County Deputies made contact with the juvenile's mother. The mother was identified as Angelica Villagomez. The juvenile was detained, and later released back into the mother's care. Pettis County Deputies will be submitting summonses and paper work to the Juvenile Office and to the Prosecutor's Office. Summons will be filed against Villagomez for allowing the juvenile to operate a motor vehicle without a license.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO