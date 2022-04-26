ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Catch a flight, admire local art, grab a bite to eat -- all at the Nantucket Airport

Main Street in Nantucket is Illya Kagan’s studio. Kagan’s mom was Erica Wilson,...

WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WESTWOOD, MA
WCVB

Thursday, May 5: Town Trivia Test

Get ready, Chronicle viewers – we’re putting you to the test… again! Do you know which Bay State community is home to the most money? The largest town, and the tiniest? Anthony Everett takes us on a town trivia tour, stopping along the way to discover the fascinating stories behind the titles. We also pinpoint the geographical center of the Commonwealth and even stop by the town with the most cannabis companies. We bring the trivia and the stories…you bring the guesses!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

La Neta and Casa Romero serve classic Mexican dishes in Boston

La Neta is a fast-casual taco shop that opened in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood in January 2021. Owner Allan Rodriguez says it’s the first Latino-owned Mexican restaurant on Newbury Street. The menu borrows classic recipes from all over Mexico and serves corn and flour tortillas that are made fresh daily.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opening second restaurant in Boston

BOSTON — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is expanding his food empire in Boston. Gordon Ramsay Burger will open in the Canopy Hotel later this year, which is near Faneuil Hall and the Financial District. The chef's butter-basted burgers, fries and hand-spun milkshakes are some of the items that will...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Greater Boston home renovation projects expanding in scope

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Demand for home renovations is increasing, say local contractors. Lisa and Derek Walczack, ofWalczak Design and Build on the North Shore, said by early 2022, the business was already booking out to 2023. The couple says the scope of their projects is also expanding, with some clients now looking for an entire first floor gut renovation, rather than a simple bathroom or kitchen re-do.
ECONOMY
WCVB

Friday, May 6: Food Journal

Fun and fascinating foodie finds tonight (including one for Fido)! Erika Tarantal visits Quite Fetching in Grafton, a specialty bakery that makes special occasion cakes…for dogs. For hungry humans, we visit Nomai in Hingham, the new suburban venture from restaurateur Brian Moy. Ted Reinstein tours the headquarters of Boston Sword & Tuna in the Seaport district, and finds Boston’s working waterfront alive – and evolving. And Octoberfest may be six months away but we get a taste of a German beer hall at Trinktisch in Belmont.
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

La Casa de Pandebono in East Boston is a family affair

La Casa de Pandebono is a bakery in East Boston owned by Fernando Rosas, his sister Margarita and her husband Pedro Granados. Named after a cheesy Colombian bread made for dipping in your drink, the bakery offers much more than just one pastry. There are dozens of items on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Flavorful Cuban and Dominican cuisine on Boston-area menus

Gustazo is a Cuban restaurant with a menu that offers a creative culinary twist to the island’s authentic flavors. Owner Patricia Estorino emigrated from Cuba to Massachusetts with her husband Adolfo de la Vega in 2001. The pair later opened their first restaurant in Belmont and since then have expanded twice in Waltham and opened a second location in Cambridge.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

North End ready for influx of Celtics fans, customers

BOSTON — Boston is going to be booming this weekend — with beautiful weather, the Celtics' second-round playoff games at the TD Garden and the return of outdoor dining in the city's North End neighborhood. People still have to wait until Sunday for this year's first al fresco...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, May 3: Back to Nature

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shayna Seymour hitches a ride on a compost truck and stops by a North End shop - Uvida - that proclaims itself plastics-free, while Anthony Everett gets in some fly-fishing on the Assabet River. We meet the woman behind the flowering beauty that decorates downtown Boston, and a farmer growing veggies at - of all places - Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA

