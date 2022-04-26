STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 26TH

Team USA is handily beat Team Latvia 13-3 Thursday at the IIHF's U18 World Hockey Championships, but it wasn't the score that had everyone talking. Late in the first period, 2022 draft prospect Logan Cooley was skating near an official when the two collided. Cooley's skate came up and hit referee Lukas Kohlmueller near the wrist, which evidently left a good gash. In the replay, you can see blood pour out of the cut immediately. The official would then leave a trail of blood on the ice as he skated towards the benches for help. Players would be sent back to their dressing rooms at that point as Kohlmueller received medical help. However, the rest of the game was played with a backup referee who was on standby. Our thoughts are with Kohlmueller. The last update given was he was having surgery to close the wound.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO