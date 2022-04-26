ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 26TH

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are less than one week away and the final three spots in the Western Conference, as well as the President's Trophy can be wrapped up on Tuesday. Playoff seeding and home-ice advantage is also up for grabs tonight, so let's take a look at all of...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 1

Related
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OFFICIALLY ELIMINATED

It's rare to see the entire hockey world unite to hate one team, but the Blackhawks & Golden Knights seem to have done it in the same season. In a must win game for the Golden Knights, they fell in a shootout for the third straight game. It hardly mattered,...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

HERE'S HOW THE FINAL SIX PLAYOFF MATCHUP WILL BE DETERMINED

Going into Friday, only two of the eight matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been confirmed. Those two matchups are Minnesota vs St. Louis (home ice advantage still up for grabs) and Edmonton vs Los Angeles. Let's take a look at how the final six playoff matchups will...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Los Angeles Kings#The Nashville Predators#The Dallas Stars#The Edmonton Oilers#The Pacific Division
markerzone.com

OVECHKIN MAKING PROGRESS, STILL OUT TONIGHT VERSUS ISLANDERS

The Washington Capitals received some good news on Thursday, as it sounds like Alex Ovechkin's injury is not super serious, and he could be nearing a return. Ovechkin was recently injured during the Capitals 4-3 shootout loss versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin was tripped and collided with the boards end boards awkwardly, causing an upper-body injury.
NHL
markerzone.com

PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS SAYS HE'S FOCUSED ON MORE THAN TERM AND MONEY ON HIS NEXT CONTRACT

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is set to become a restricted free agent in July after setting a career-high in goals with 28 so far this season. The 23-year-old talked with reporters on Friday and was asked about the possibility of him staying in Winnipeg long-term. Dubois said that he hasn't thought about it much.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL TEAMS SHOWING INTEREST IN 20-GOAL SCORER FROM SWEDEN

Over the next few weeks, European free agents will be signing with NHL clubs with the most notable name, Andrei Kuzmenko, expected to begin interviews with teams in the coming days. Another name to keep and eye on is forward Anton Bengtsson, who has spent the last ten seasons in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
markerzone.com

UPDATE ON JUUSE SAROS' INJURY HAS GOALIE OUT 4-6 WEEKS

The injury to Juuse Saros has been secretive, as these things typically are come playoff time. However, according A to Z Sports & a source close to the team Saros suffered a high ankle sprain on his left leg. The injury likely has the star netminder out 4-6 weeks, which...
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

OFFICIAL LEAVES TRAIL ON THE ICE AFTER HAVING WRIST CUT BY SKATE AT U18 TOURNAMENT (W/VIDEO)

Team USA is handily beat Team Latvia 13-3 Thursday at the IIHF's U18 World Hockey Championships, but it wasn't the score that had everyone talking. Late in the first period, 2022 draft prospect Logan Cooley was skating near an official when the two collided. Cooley's skate came up and hit referee Lukas Kohlmueller near the wrist, which evidently left a good gash. In the replay, you can see blood pour out of the cut immediately. The official would then leave a trail of blood on the ice as he skated towards the benches for help. Players would be sent back to their dressing rooms at that point as Kohlmueller received medical help. However, the rest of the game was played with a backup referee who was on standby. Our thoughts are with Kohlmueller. The last update given was he was having surgery to close the wound.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

CANADIENS FANS CAN BREATHE A SIGH OF RELIEF REGARDING CAREY PRICE'S STATUS

Montreal Canadiens fans have a little less to worry about on Thursday morning after several days of concern for Carey Price's status. Prior to Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins, the Canadiens called up goaltender Cayden Primeau, which caused a bit of panic amongst the fans as it was revealed that Price was 'day-to-day'.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS SIGN FORWARD SAM LAFFERTY TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million ($1.15 million AAV) with forward Sam Lafferty. "Sam's speed and up-tempo style is the brand of hockey we hope to see the team play over the coming years," General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "He has showcased those skills since we acquired him. Sam adds a dynamic to our roster that allows him to fit seamlessly throughout the lineup and give our coaches a reliable forward that can be trusted in nearly every situation."
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin in over 48 hours, with the first games being played on Monday, May 2nd. The four matchups in the Western Conference are: Colorado vs Nashville, Minnesota vs St. Louis, Calgary vs Dallas, and Edmonton vs Los Angeles. Let's take a look...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL'S DOPS ISSUES FINES FOR TWO AVALANCHE PLAYERS

The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced two separate fines for Colorado Avalanche players on Saturday afternoon, one going to defenceman Kurtis MacDermid and the other to Logan O'Connor. MacDermid was fined $2,187.50 for kneeing Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno. The incident occurred during Friday nights contest and resulted...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy