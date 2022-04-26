Businesses on Nantucket prepare for a busy summer season on the island

Welcome new subscribers – there are a lot of you recently. We thank you. Can you believe it's May already? Time to start planning garden tours and barbeques. (And then in classic New England fashion, turn up the heat because it's still very cold at night.) Then go the garden shop the next and buy some annuals. Then bring them in the house at night because it is too cold. Repeat. Ah, New England weather. Ha. ...

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO