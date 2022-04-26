ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Businesses on Nantucket prepare for a busy summer season on the island

WCVB
 4 days ago

A Condé Nast poll picked the Nantucket Hotel as the place to stay...

www.wcvb.com

Boston Globe

10 beautiful beach houses on the market, just in time for summer

Summer will soon arrive in Massachusetts, and with it the annual frenzied flight to the Cape and other beach towns. If trends continue, it’s likely to be a warm summer, making the cool, coastal housing market that much hotter. Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the region, is just over a month away, and in today’s crazy market it’s never too soon to start looking for the perfect seaside sanctuary. Here are 10 stunning waterfront properties on the market now:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriot Ledger

'My best year in business': South Shore landscapers' business is booming amid pandemic

QUINCY – Jack Paleczny and his fiancée, Ariel Campbell, moved into a small house near Quincy Bay in the summer of 2020. They've enjoyed their new home so far, especially the spacious backyard for their two dogs to run around in. However, the lawn in the back remains a work in progress. The grass died despite their effort to maintain it, and mud is constantly covered in paw prints.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Greater Boston home renovation projects expanding in scope

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Demand for home renovations is increasing, say local contractors. Lisa and Derek Walczack, ofWalczak Design and Build on the North Shore, said by early 2022, the business was already booking out to 2023. The couple says the scope of their projects is also expanding, with some clients now looking for an entire first floor gut renovation, rather than a simple bathroom or kitchen re-do.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Taso's Euro Café in Norwood, Mass. Gives New Meaning to Airport Dining

When people mention “airport food,” thoughts often turn to grabbing a quick salad or a sandwich before boarding a flight, or perhaps sitting at a bar with a beer or two (or more) if a flight has been delayed. But few think of going to the airport for a date-night meal on a Saturday evening or a low-key lunch with family or friends.
NORWOOD, MA
WBUR

Another local bookstore bites the dust. This time it's my favorite one on earth

In a world too full of heartache, can I really feel this sad about a store closure?. Let me check. YES. EXCUSE ME, BUT DUH. Yes, absolutely yes. It’s not even a question. Well, then. I suppose my gut is yelling what my brain resists. I can indeed feel melancholy. We aren’t grading heartache on a curve, here. Each experience occupies its own space.
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Thursday, May 5: Town Trivia Test

Get ready, Chronicle viewers – we’re putting you to the test… again! Do you know which Bay State community is home to the most money? The largest town, and the tiniest? Anthony Everett takes us on a town trivia tour, stopping along the way to discover the fascinating stories behind the titles. We also pinpoint the geographical center of the Commonwealth and even stop by the town with the most cannabis companies. We bring the trivia and the stories…you bring the guesses!
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Sox owner John Henry buys Nantucket estate for $25 million

The owner of the Boston Red Sox made a real estate splash this month on the shores of the Little Gray Lady of the Sea. John Henry, owner of the Red Sox and The Boston Globe, closed Friday on a waterfront Nantucket estate for $25 million, according to a deed recorded in Nantucket County. The limited liability company listed as the new owner of a property in Nantucket’s Shimmo neighborhood is registered to Henry in Boca Raton, Fla.
NANTUCKET, MA
Patriot Ledger

Homes under $400K, development and breakfast all day

Welcome new subscribers – there are a lot of you recently. We thank you. Can you believe it's May already? Time to start planning garden tours and barbeques. (And then in classic New England fashion, turn up the heat because it's still very cold at night.) Then go the garden shop the next and buy some annuals. Then bring them in the house at night because it is too cold. Repeat. Ah, New England weather. Ha. ...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WESTWOOD, MA
WCVB

Friday, May 6: Food Journal

Fun and fascinating foodie finds tonight (including one for Fido)! Erika Tarantal visits Quite Fetching in Grafton, a specialty bakery that makes special occasion cakes…for dogs. For hungry humans, we visit Nomai in Hingham, the new suburban venture from restaurateur Brian Moy. Ted Reinstein tours the headquarters of Boston Sword & Tuna in the Seaport district, and finds Boston’s working waterfront alive – and evolving. And Octoberfest may be six months away but we get a taste of a German beer hall at Trinktisch in Belmont.
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

La Casa de Pandebono in East Boston is a family affair

La Casa de Pandebono is a bakery in East Boston owned by Fernando Rosas, his sister Margarita and her husband Pedro Granados. Named after a cheesy Colombian bread made for dipping in your drink, the bakery offers much more than just one pastry. There are dozens of items on the menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best margaritas in New Hampshire

Our viewers told us where to find the best margaritas in New Hampshire. Taco Time has several varieties of margaritas, including a spicy margarita with jalapeno syrup. Gypsy Café offers a variety of margarita choices, including frozen margaritas with flavors changing daily. 3. Puerto Vallarta in Manchester. Puerto Vallarta...
MILFORD, NH

