Nantucket, MA

Learn of the remarkable women who put Nantucket, Massachusetts, on the map

WCVB
 4 days ago

To know the true Nantucket, you have to know its history....

www.wcvb.com

Live 95.9

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
WCVB

Thursday, May 5: Town Trivia Test

Get ready, Chronicle viewers – we’re putting you to the test… again! Do you know which Bay State community is home to the most money? The largest town, and the tiniest? Anthony Everett takes us on a town trivia tour, stopping along the way to discover the fascinating stories behind the titles. We also pinpoint the geographical center of the Commonwealth and even stop by the town with the most cannabis companies. We bring the trivia and the stories…you bring the guesses!
BOSTON, MA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
#Coast Guard
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Agreement reached to create east-west rail in Massachusetts

Gov. Baker is reportedly fully committed to the project. A long-proposed idea that could transform the landscape of Massachusetts is closer to execution than ever before. State House News Service (SHNS) reported Tuesday that federal and state officials came to an agreement on how to create an east-west passenger rail line that would connect the eastern and western parts of the state.
Boston Globe

10 beautiful beach houses on the market, just in time for summer

Summer will soon arrive in Massachusetts, and with it the annual frenzied flight to the Cape and other beach towns. If trends continue, it’s likely to be a warm summer, making the cool, coastal housing market that much hotter. Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the region, is just over a month away, and in today’s crazy market it’s never too soon to start looking for the perfect seaside sanctuary. Here are 10 stunning waterfront properties on the market now:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bloomberg

Staid Boston Gets an Architectural Wake-Up Call

After years of could-be-anywhere glass towers sprouting up around town, Boston is suddenly showing a little architecture flair. Just outside Kenmore Square, Boston University’s latest campus addition zigs and zags skyward, like a boozy Jenga game in progress. In downtown Boston near Faneuil Hall, the façade of an elliptical tower peels away at the base, as if a theater curtain is being pulled back. And a new Harvard University science building is clad in a silvery steel lattice that evokes an M.C. Escher print.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

AG Settles Housing Discrimination Cases In Boston, Canton, Ashland, Wellesley

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8. The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley. “Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement. WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
BOSTON, MA

