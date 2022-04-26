Learn of the remarkable women who put Nantucket, Massachusetts, on the map

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8.
The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley.
“Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement.
WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
