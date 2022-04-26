ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Korea shows off largest ICBMs as Kim Jong Un touts their nuclear program

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea shut down their nuclear program...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Chornobyl not yet stable after Russian occupation: UN nuclear watchdog

Officials with the International Atomic Energy Agency are surveying the damage left behind by Russian troops who occupied Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning the situation is not yet stable. Their visit coincides with the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster — known as the worst nuclear accident in history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy