North Korea shows off largest ICBMs as Kim Jong Un touts their nuclear program

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia has imposed sanctions against Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and 26 other Americans. The country’s Ministry of...
Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
Yulia Navalnaya is the wife of the sole remaining Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. When her husband was poisoned by the Kremlin, 'Navalnaya was a revelation,' as Vanity Fair writes. Who is Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya?. Yulia was born in Moscow...
In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports survived a change in administration, but the trade-war-era levies may not survive record inflation. “We’re certainly looking at where we see costs being raised and,...
Officials with the International Atomic Energy Agency are surveying the damage left behind by Russian troops who occupied Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning the situation is not yet stable. Their visit coincides with the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster — known as the worst nuclear accident in history.
Comments / 0