ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Eliminate Nets’ Latest Superteam With First-Round Sweep

By Scott Cacciola
The New York Times
The New York Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReINI_0fKavqxD00
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11), center, during Game 4 of an NBA playoff series, in New York on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — The basketball zings from player to player when the Boston Celtics run their offense, and it found Grant Williams as the first half was winding down in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.

Williams had oodles of space to line up his 3-pointer, which he swished. The Nets still had time for one last heave before halftime, and the inbounds pass went to Kyrie Irving with 2.1 seconds remaining. But rather than launch a shot from beyond half-court, he simply dropped the ball for a referee to retrieve as time elapsed.

It was a small moment — insignificant, perhaps — but also revealing in its own way. Where was the desperation? Why not seize every opportunity? Sure enough, as the second half played out, the Nets ran out of chances.

The Nets were expecting to vie for NBA championships, and perhaps some day they will. But that day is not now. Another abbreviated postseason appearance ended Monday when the Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to complete a four-game sweep. It was a fitting finale to a disjointed season for the seventh-seeded Nets, who spent months cycling through a motley cast of characters. They were undone by injuries and absences, by a mishmash roster that could not unearth a coherent brand of basketball, and, finally, by a superior opponent that put its suffocating clamps on two of the planet’s best players.

The Celtics produced the league’s top-ranked defense in the regular season, and they proved it was no fluke against Irving and Kevin Durant. Ime Udoka, the Celtics’ first-year coach, was one of Nets coach Steve Nash’s assistants in Brooklyn last season, and he applied his institutional knowledge throughout the series.

“They’re an incredible team,” Durant said of the Celtics. “They have a chance to do some big things.”

Next up for the second-seeded Celtics is the winner of the first-round series between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. The defending champion Bucks have a 3-1 lead entering Game 5 of their series Wednesday.

The Nets, who had the second-highest payroll in the league this season, will try to recalibrate. Nash was hired by the Nets in 2020 without any head coaching experience, and he has now presided over two early postseason exits. (The Nets lost to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.) Irving, who can become an unrestricted free agent, has said that he intends to re-sign with the team. But he appeared in only 29 regular-season games this season because of his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders, and have so much to say at this point,” Irving said, “so I’m just using that as fuel for the summer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4Asq_0fKavqxD00
Brooklyn Nets fans during Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, in New York on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times)

Irving added that he wanted to stick with Durant, whose contract with the Nets runs through the 2025-26 season.

“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean,” Irving said, referring to Joe Tsai, the team’s owner, and Sean Marks, the general manager.

The Nets’ brain trust has some work to do in the wake of a turbulent season that was also interrupted by a midseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, who acquired James Harden in exchange for a package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks. Simmons arrived in Brooklyn with a balky back and said he had been dealing with mental health issues for months. He never appeared in uniform.

As for the Harden experiment, it was a bust. Harden, Durant and Irving played together in just 16 games over two seasons, including the playoffs.

“The tough part is that I think we all grew a tremendous amount because of the adversity this year,” Nash said. “We just weren’t able to benefit from it in this series or at this stage of the season.”

Durant missed 21 games after spraining his knee in January, then played heavy minutes late in the regular season as the team scrambled for a spot in the play-in tournament.

“I think our guys wore down,” Nash said. “They’re tired.”

And there were the team’s highly publicized absences. Simmons watched the first three games of the series from the bench in street clothes. Harden now plays in Philadelphia. And Joe Harris, one of the team’s best shooters, had a bone particle removed from his left ankle in November. When his rehabilitation had a setback, he underwent another surgical procedure in March that ended his season.

Against the Celtics, the Nets missed Harris’ length on defense along with his ability to stretch the floor as a 3-point threat. As a result, the Celtics could be even more aggressive about sticking multiple defenders on Durant whenever he touched the ball.

“Just bigger and stronger at every position,” Nash said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNtv2_0fKavqxD00
Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets during Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, in New York on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times)

The series itself was a swift descent into futility. After the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum won Game 1 with a buzzer-beating layup, Irving used several profanities to describe his interactions with fans who were sitting courtside in Boston. (The NBA subsequently fined Irving $50,000 for making obscene gestures.) After the Nets lost in Game 2, Irving heaped praise on the Celtics’ young core, telling reporters that “their time is now.” And after Durant struggled in Game 3, he sounded baffled at his postgame news conference. What could he possibly do to keep the series alive? He did not have any immediate solutions.

On Monday, Durant sought to be more aggressive, finishing with a game-high 39 points while shooting 13 of 31 from the field. But Tatum had 29 points to lead the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 22.

“We had high expectations,” Durant said. “Everybody had high expectations for us. But a lot of stuff happened throughout the season that derailed us.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid isn't happy with James Harden, and the Sixers are suddenly in danger of a historic collapse

After going up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two straight and suddenly find themselves in a pretty nerve-wracking position. Joel Embiid has a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery in the offseason. Game 6 is at Toronto. If it gets back to Philadelphia for Game 7, which feels like a pretty decent bet, the Sixers will be playing under the added pressure of trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series after leading 3-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
theScore

Report: Nets, Simmons meet to discuss plan for return

Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met Monday with Brooklyn Nets leadership to discuss the three-time All-Star's return to play, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Simmons was previously on track to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Monday, but Brooklyn ruled him out Sunday after he arrived at practice with a sore back.
BOSTON, MA
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: Kyrie Irving Promises He Will Re-Sign, Ben Simmons Is Set To Make $35.5 Million

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021-22 season as the betting favorites to win the title with a Big-3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The Nets season quickly spun out of control as Kyrie Irving missed the first half of the season with vaccination issues, and Kevin Durant was sidelined with a sprained MCL that kept him out of the lineup for over a month. James Harden scoffed at the Nets’ broken-down roster and demanded a trade, eventually landing on the 76ers for Ben Simmons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
FanSided

Draymond Green denies laughing at Nets, Durant getting swept but it’s hard to buy

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors seemingly reacted to the Brooklyn Nets getting swept out of the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Brooklyn Nets were supposed to be contending for the NBA championship as soon as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the team. Instead, they went the first two seasons without a Larry O’Brien trophy. Surely, this would be the year the Nets finally get it done.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Lands Donovan Mitchell In Miami

A topic of conversation this NBA offseason will be whether or not the Utah Jazz decide to blow it up. This has been a thought for a while now by the front office could pull the trigger following the postseason. Of course, the decision is easier if Utah underachieved once again.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Game 4 Of Boston
fadeawayworld.net

5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas For The Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons For Lonzo Ball And Alex Caruso Could Be Good Trade For Both Teams

The Brooklyn Nets entered 2021-22 as the biggest favorites for the 2022 NBA championship, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving was unable to start the year for Brooklyn due to vaccination issues. 14 games into the 2021 season, Joe Harris was struck down with an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The Nets didn’t miss a beat without their starting backcourt, racing out to a 22-9 record after their Christmas day victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown feasted on his matchup advantage against the Nets

It's the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Boston carries a slim 81-76 advantage with 9:30 left in the contest. Jayson Tatum has drawn the Nets' attention, and though he would ultimately finish with 39 points, had made just 8 of 21 shot attempts through the first three frames.
BOSTON, MA
The New York Times

The New York Times

223K+
Followers
1K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy