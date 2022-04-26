Five items to always buy at TJ Maxx – and the ones to avoid

DISCOUNT dealer TJ Maxx offers endless finds, but sticking to your shopping list can pay off.

For your next visit, experts have shared which items to avoid and which to purchase.

TJ Maxx is owned by the same company as Marshalls and HomeGoods Credit: Getty

Long known as a favorite for bargain hunters, TJ Maxx is one of the biggest bargain retailers in the US.

Together with its sister companies, HomeGoods and Marshalls, there are more than 1,260 stores nationwide.

Below are the best buys at TJ Maxx and the items you should skip, according to experts and consumer reviews.

Products to always buy at TJ Maxx

1. Coffee

Whether you prefer Keurig or home brew, TJ Maxx is a great place to stock up on k-cups and ground coffee, alike.

Brands rumored to be in stock include:

Seattle's Best

Dunkin'

2. Pillows

The store is becoming known for its brand name two-packs that go for $20.

Shoppers have the choice between down and down alternative, according to reviews.

3. iPhone cases and tech accessories

Usually found in the check out aisle, the tech accessories at TJ Maxx are often name brand for half the price.

Items found include screen protectors, cases, headphones, and more.

4. Bath towels

Linens are known for having a short life, but it's nice to find quality when you can.

Consumer reviews say TJ Maxx stocks Egyptian cotton at the best price.

5. Beauty products

The beauty aisle at TJ Maxx is so good, it landed on Good Housekeeping's beauty awards list.

It might seem doubtful that elite brands could be found here, but shoppers rave about it.

OPI nail polish is sold, as well as products by Anastasia, BareMinerals, Stila and more.

Products to skip at TJ Maxx

Yoga Mats

Reviews call the mats flimsy and low quality.

If you don't plan to use it often, it may be fine, but folks with a serious yoga practice are better off avoiding.

Kitchen appliances

The kitchen gadgets are rumored to be just as low quality as the yoga mats.

In addition, reviews say the brands are lesser-known and items like crockpots and wine openers can break quite easily.

Electronics

While the tech accessories section is known to be a favorite, reviews say the selection of electronics are off brand and low quality.

Better to find these items from other big box retailers at a discount.

