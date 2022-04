SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health’s Dignity Award is given to those who dedicated their lives to hospice programs in the Black Hills. The first honoree put their time and compassion into the caring position. Mavis Jewitt, an adoptive mother of five, medical missionary, Peace Corp Volunteer, and a nurse of 48 years accepted the award at the 25th Annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball, “I was shocked, I was shocked hearing episodes of my life coming out of somebody else’s mouth.”

