One of the coolest recent examples of outdoor dining in the city is coming back this summer to the Bronx’s Little Italy. Piazza di Belmont is set to return to Arthur Avenue for the third year starting next month from East 186th St. to Crescent Ave. The popular thoroughfare will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 3pm to 9pm on Sundays. (The street will still be open to cars during the daytime on weekends to accommodate shoppers visiting the retail stores on the street, but outdoor dining will still be available.)

BRONX, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO