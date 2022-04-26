This Tokyo Anti-procrastination Cafe Is Saving Writer's Block by the Minute

Click here to read the full article. The Beckhams do it. Jeff Bezos does it. Leonardo DiCaprio even did it last month. Chartering a yacht has become many celebrities’ favorite way to get away from it all, whether lounging on sunbeds or snorkeling remote atolls. According to Fraser Yacht’s 2021 market report, there are around 2,900 yachts available for charter in the world today. The global charter fleet keeps on growing, which means there is a charter-yacht vacation out there to suit everyone.
Ranging from 80- to over 450 feet, from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean to the South Pacific, elegant...
Comments / 0