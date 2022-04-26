All lanes closed on US 9 in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on US 9 going both directions near the intersection of Kinns Road and Farm to Market Road in Clifton Park. The lanes are closed because of a crash.SPD: Person with a weapon, several roads closed
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1