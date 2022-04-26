ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

All lanes closed on US 9 in Clifton Park

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HerXJ_0fKau9dC00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – All lanes are closed on US 9 going both directions near the intersection of Kinns Road and Farm to Market Road in Clifton Park. The lanes are closed because of a crash.

SPD: Person with a weapon, several roads closed

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Central Ave reopens after crash

After a full 24 hours of Central Avenue between Nicholas Drive and Parkwood Drive in Colonie being closed, the road is back open. The westbound lanes were closed after a car crash around 3 a.m., Thursday, April 28.
COLONIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
Clifton Park, NY
Traffic
City
Clifton Park, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Burglary: Lloyd Thomas, 35, of Poestenkill, was arrested at 3:11 pm on April 20 in Schodack for second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree burglary by illegal entry into a building with intent to commit a crime, and third-degree criminal mischief causing damage to property valued in excess of $250. DWI:...
SAND LAKE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy