GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers made a move early in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Packers traded up to select a wide receiver, widely perceived as the team’s greatest need, in North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. This is the first wide receiver Green Bay has taken in the first two rounds of the draft since Davante Adams in 2014.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO