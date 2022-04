The town of Clarksville, Indiana, was hit with a federal lawsuit after prosecutors said a man lost a job offer as a police officer because of his HIV status. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, saying the town of roughly 22,300 violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it rescinded the man's offer. Discrimination against people with HIV became illegal in 2008 as part of an amendment to the ADA.

CLARKSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO