ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Coaching with Kerry: The importance of sleep

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – If you can’t sleep, you aren’t alone, life coaches Kerry and Brad...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Wellness “Reset” Daphne Oz Follows to Feel Great

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Junk food cravings can sneak up on us—and all too soon, become part of our daily routine (Pizza for dinner...
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Coaches#Coaching#Wfrv#Simplykerry Com
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Exercise warnings over long COVID recovery

Patients experiencing long COVID are receiving "inconsistent advice" on how to resume physical activities, according to a major study. It found that some health care professionals were recommending patients should gradually increase their physical activity levels, but the researchers warn this could result in symptoms getting worse. Instead, they say...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
Taste Of Home

Is Brown Rice Good for People with Diabetes?

Rice is one of the most commonly eaten foods on earth, an essential ingredient in everything from stuffed cabbage rolls to takeout-inspired grain bowls. This grain is often considered off-limits for those of us with diabetes—but as it turns out, removing rice from our diets completely isn’t necessary to balance blood sugar. You simply need to know the right type of rice to choose.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

These Under-$10 Core Gliders Changed My Quick At-Home Workouts & Made Me Break A Sweat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

People with arthritis urged to lose weight and exercise under new NHS plan - OLD

People with arthritis are being urged to lose weight and exercise as the main therapies for their condition.New NHS guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) says people who are overweight should be told their pain can be reduced if they shed the pounds.Meanwhile, aerobic exercise such as walking, as well as strength training, can ease symptoms and improve quality of life.Starting exercise programmes may initially make the pain worse, but this should settle down, the guidance suggests.The guidelines also gives recommendations on the use of medicines, such as offering non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) but not...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Binge eating disorder took over my life

In the depths of lockdown, I would often joke with friends that I was addicted to Deliveroo. The lure of the aqua logo was all too much and I’d often fight the itch to flick through endless culinary options that awaited me. When life was so uncertain and the supermarket became a risky place to be, the ease of food delivery apps felt like a slice of certainty and provided much-needed comfort.In the times – more often than not – that I’d cave and place an order, I’d go all out and add multiple items to the virtual basket: an...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy