North Carolina university investigating antisemitic symbols on campus

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queens University of Charlotte is investigating after three swastikas were reportedly drawn in campus residence halls, the university said Monday.

University officials said one of the antisemitic symbols was drawn on a common space whiteboard. Two others were chalked on the doors of Jewish student homes.

School officials said there was also “threatening language” that accompanied the symbols.

“The images used are despicable and do not reflect or represent our institutional values,” Queens University said in a statement. “They are in violation of our Honor Code and we denounce them.”

The university said a full investigation is currently ongoing in partnership with local law enforcement.

Queens University will host an interfaith gathering at 8 p.m. Monday in the Trexler Courtyard in response to the acts.

“Hate has no place here. We as a Queens community, stand for fostering knowledge and cultivating relationships among people with different world views, championing the dignity of all people, and working together to create a more equitable present and future,” the university added.

