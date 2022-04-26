ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The first online and mobile sportsbook in Arkansas is now fully live with mobile apps available for iOS devices in the Apple App Store.

The Betly Arkansas sportsbook app allows patrons of the Southland Casino and others across the state to participate in betting anywhere in Arkansas.

The mobile app became available in the App Store after rules for mobile sports betting gained final approval in Arkansas in February.

Arkansas Joint Budget Committee approves rules allowing mobile sports betting

The online version launched on March 5, and on March 8 the app was made available for download for Android mobile device users.

West Memphis casino launches first-in-Arkansas online sports betting

Luisa Woods, who is the vice president of marketing for Delaware North’s gaming division, noted that Arkansans are now able to have fun with “pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities.”

“It took a little time to work through the respective app store processes, but now the Betly.com app is readily available for download, so everyone in Arkansas who wants to can have fun with ongoing pro basketball playoffs and other wagering opportunities,” Woods said.

How does mobile sports betting in Arkansas work?

Arkansas has made big money from sports betting, with the state taking in $583,000 in tax revenue in 2020 and $1.2 million in 2021. Racing officials say that adding mobile wagering to that could conservatively triple those amounts.

A manger at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff said the casino is in the “the final stage of this process” in terms of developing its sports betting app. Hot Springs-based Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort has not announced any plans for a mobile sports betting app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

