ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Yakuza Game May Be Revealed Soon

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new game in Sega's Yakuza series may be announced before April has come to a close. Sega and developer RGG Studio already announced late in 2021 that they were in the process of working on a sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but failed to say much of note...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Amazon Is Giving Away One of the Best Horror Games Ever for Free

Amazon Prime is giving away one of the best survival-horror games of all time. In the modern-day, the horror genre is incredibly underserved mostly because outside of a couple major IP -- like Resident Evil -- the return of investment on AAA horror games just isn't there. And this is why the genre is now largely carried by indies and AA games. It wasn't always like this. There was once a time when horror was arguably overserved. The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation wasn't one of these generations, but it did produce some of the best horror games and series, like Dead Space, which brings us to Amazon Prime's new freebie.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game. Between now and May 2, Alper Gonen and Dogan Dipcin have made their game, Mido and Di, free for all Steam users, no strings attached. Normally, the game only costs $5.99, so the savings aren't massive, but free is free. That said, whether the game is worth your time, well the Steam User Reviews are divided.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Berserk Crossover Art Sees Guts Battle Elden Ring's Godrick

The dark world of Berserk is so referenced in games from From Software that video game players continue to find Easter Eggs throughout the latest entry, Elden Ring. With items such as Guts' Dragon Slayer and the nefarious Brand making their way into the "Soulsborne" games made by From, one fan has gone the extra mile by created art work that imagines the Black Swordsman Guts diving into the video game world to fight against one of the biggest bosses from Elden Ring.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshihiro Nagoshi
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Footage Reveals First Look at the End of the Horror Franchise

Universal Pictures wrapped things up at CinemaCon this year and in keeping with that theme offered a first look at Halloween Ends, the next film in the series and the conclusion of the story that started with 2018's revival of the slasher franchise. Star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to talk up the movie and introduce the footage, telling attendees: "It's gonna f-ck you up." ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was on hand for the event and saw the first footage from the David Gordon Green-directed follow-up. Though the trailer is mostly made up of footage from the other films there is one major scene that's new. The footage begins:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sifu Trailer Previews New Difficulty Modes

Sifu developers Sloclap shared a roadmap recently that showed what's planned for the game throughout the rest of the year. That roadmap began with an update planned for May wherein players would get difficulty modes to choose from depending on how hard they want the game to be. The update continuing those difficulty settings and more will release on May 3rd, Sloclap said, and ahead of its release, a new trailer was released to preview how those different difficulty modes will compare to one another.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakuza#Game Store#Video Game#Rgg Studio
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sports Player Smashes TV With Joy-Con

In a moment straight out of 2006, a Nintendo Switch Sports player accidentally smashed their TV with a Joy-Con. In 2006, this wasn't exactly an uncommon occurrence as families picked up the Wii and passed around the controller for sessions of Wii Sports. Although the controller came with a wrist strap, some people liked to live on the edge while playing games like golf, bowling, and tennis, resulting in them sending their controller flying. Sometimes this just resulted in a hole in the wall, sometimes it hit someone in the face, other times, it broke very expensive televisions. Eventually, Nintendo released a softer, protective covering for the controllers to help prevent damage if a controller was flung out of someone's hand. With all of that said, as the saying goes, history repeats itself.
TENNIS
ComicBook

A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chivalry 2's "Biggest Update Yet" Now Releasing Sooner Than Expected

Chivalry 2's roadmap for the year has been updated with one notable change announced: The "Biggest Update Yet" is now going to release sooner than expected. It'll be out in Q2 2022 which will see it out at some point before July, but it doesn't yet have an exact release date. The tradeoff with this announcement, however, is that it's swapped spots with the Reinforced Update which will instead be releasing in Summer 2022 now.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Beta Secret Is a Game Changer

A new Overwatch 2 beta secret has been discovered, courtesy of xQc. For those that don't know, xQc is not just a former Overwatch pro, but one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world. This naturally means he's been streaming the Overwatch 2 beta, and bringing in a ton of viewers in the process as people flock not only to see the long-awaited sequel, but for the Twitch drops dishing out access to the Closed Beta. It's largely because of these Twitch drops that the game has been dominating the Amazon platform since the Closed Beta went live.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Looks Back on Internet Backlash to Peter's Organic Web Shooters

Sam Raimi's contributions to the world of superhero movies are back into the spotlight, with the director returning to that world with next month's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi first entered the Marvel universe with 2002's Spider-Man, the blockbuster film that made Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) into a global phenomenon. The film was praised for a number of aesthetic and narrative reasons — but apparently, one was met with vitriol from fans. In a recent oral history with Variety, Raimi and screenwriter David Koepp spoke about the decision to keep Peter's web-shooters organic, a decision that initially spun out of James Cameron's script for the film. As the report reveals, after the web-shooter detail was initially leaked on message boards, it was not well received by fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Window Potentially Leaked

The upcoming six-part, live-action limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not currently have a firm release date on Netflix yet, but as of the post-credits teaser from The Witcher Season 2 late last year, it is expected to release at some point this year. And according to a new rumor, The Witcher: Blood Origin is currently looking at an October release this year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Announces Garmin Watch Collection

While the world of the Grand Line isn't exactly technologically advanced when you compare the world of One Piece to anime series that are littered with robots and artificial humans, but that doesn't stop companies in the real world from taking the colorful characters of Eiichiro Oda and merging them with popular merchandise. Such is the case with this latest Garmin Watch Collection which sees smartwatches created to honor the aesthetics of the likes of Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, and Tony Tony Chopper, who all have a significant role to play in the latest arc of the Shonen series, the Wano Arc.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Slam Sony as "Anti-Consumer" Over Latest News

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are slamming Sony following the latest PS Plus news. Today, Sony announced that they are blocking the stacking of PlayStation Plus and PS Now codes for existing members ahead of the launch of the new PS+ in June, which will add two tiers to the subscription service: PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Once the pricing for the new PS+ was announced, PlayStation users began to stack up on PlayStation Plus and PS Now codes to get the most bang for their buck, but Sony has put an end to this loophole.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Halo Game Teased by Xbox Insider

According to a well-known Xbox insider, a new Halo game is already in the works at 343 Industries. Whether this game is the next proper Halo game or a spin-off, the brief report doesn't say. It seems too early for 343 Industries to be pivoting to the next proper Halo game. If it is, it's not a good sign for Halo Infinite and its long-term support. That said, while it's unlikely this mystery game is the next proper Halo experience, it could be a collaboration project.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Is Upgrading 15 Popular PS5 Games

Sony is releasing some pretty major upgrades for 15 of the most popular games on PlayStation 5. As of this week, the house of the PlayStation brand announced that it would finally begin rolling out new support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to PS5 consoles around the globe. This feature is one that many PS5 owners have been requesting for quite some time. To go along with VRR finally being added to Sony's next-gen console, though, the publisher also revealed that 15 titles, in particular, will now be able to support the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Original Trilogy Director Reveals Conditions For Directing Fourth Film

Sam Raimi is an iconic director known for helming The Evil Dead as well as the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films. The filmmaker is finally returning to the world of Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hitting theatres next week. While doing press for the upcoming film, Raimi has fielded a lot of questions about Spider-Man and whether or not he'd be interested in making a fourth film with Maguire. Of course, this is a hot topic after Maguire reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Raimi revealed what it would take to helm Spider-Man 4.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy