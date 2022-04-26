New Yakuza Game May Be Revealed Soon

In a moment straight out of 2006, a Nintendo Switch Sports player accidentally smashed their TV with a Joy-Con. In 2006, this wasn't exactly an uncommon occurrence as families picked up the Wii and passed around the controller for sessions of Wii Sports. Although the controller came with a wrist strap, some people liked to live on the edge while playing games like golf, bowling, and tennis, resulting in them sending their controller flying. Sometimes this just resulted in a hole in the wall, sometimes it hit someone in the face, other times, it broke very expensive televisions. Eventually, Nintendo released a softer, protective covering for the controllers to help prevent damage if a controller was flung out of someone's hand. With all of that said, as the saying goes, history repeats itself.

