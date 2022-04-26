Video shows gunfire disrupt youth baseball game in North Charleston

Related
Man grazed by bullet in Columbiana mall shooting says higher powers watched over him
‘Traumatized’ kids run as dozens of gunshots erupt near baseball game, SC video shows
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Mom upset son brought girlfriend home keeps calling 911 — and is arrested, SC cops say
Man Yelled ‘I’m Still Alive’ After Being Convicted of Murdering Former Girlfriend in Boat Ramp Shooting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security Guard Shot By Ex-boyfriend After She Refused to Go Home With Him
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer
New Brunswick Man Stabs Attacking Black Bear with His Pocketknife
Sheriff Issues Warning As Scammers Leave Fake Cash on Car Windshields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man kills himself in front of deputies after chase, Kershaw County sheriff says
SC man who owned dogs that mauled woman was in court. Here’s what happened
Driver shoots motorcyclist in Oklahoma City
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say
Man found shot dead in west Birmingham
Video Shows Coyote Attacking Toddler on Huntington Beach
Inmate dies at Lexington County jail, sheriff’s department says
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at MLK park in Rocky Mount
The State
The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.https://www.thestate.com/
Comments / 0