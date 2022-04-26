ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gas leak in Columbia blocks traffic, police say

By Noah Feit
The State
 4 days ago

A gas leak was reported in Columbia Tuesday morning, and it has caused multiple roads to be blocked, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Sims and Millwood Avenues were temporarily closed because of the gas leak, the Columbia Police Department said.

Officers and members of the Columbia Fire Department are on the scene to help control traffic in the area near Shandon and Five Points.

Dominion Energy is also at the scene trying to fix the leak, police said.

There was no word on what caused the gas leak or how long it will take to fix.

Information about if people in that area were evacuated was not available, but at about 11:20 a.m. police said the roads had been reopened .

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Columbia police said a gas leak has caused roads to be closed.

