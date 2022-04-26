Michael Bublé tour to take San Antonio fans 'Higher' at the AT&T Center

Michael Bublé will serenade San Antonio once again this fall. (B. Kay Richter)

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé, who can't seem to eat corn on the cob correctly , will elevate the AT&T Center when his "Higher" tour makes a stop in San Antonio this fall. Alamo City fans will be able to catch Bublé live on September 17, according to a news release.

Presale tickets will be available on May 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. General tickets will go on sale on May 6 at 10 a.m., just in time for a Mother's Day gift. Both tickets can be purchased at the AT&T Center website when available.

Bublé's newly released studio album Higher is his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart. His previous global tour, which ended in 2021, traveled to 25 different countries worldwide and included 61 sold out shows in the U.S.

Bublé was last in San Antonio in 2019, where he shared songs from his album at the time, Love , swaying couples and fans alike at the AT&T Center. Now the singer makes his return to San Antonio to sing everything and anything in between like standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, as well as R&B.

Bublé joins other big artists that have played the AT&T Center this year, including West Coast icons Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube . Let's just hope Bublé doesn't cancel for a college basketball game .

Read more from Steven

- With DeLorean moving to San Antonio, here are other companies that moved to Texas

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Great Texas Airshow reaches max capacity, strands Randolph AFB residents

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.