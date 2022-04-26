ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Police gets two new officers

WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMkh0_0fKap7yN00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning the Wilkes-Barre Police Department gained two new officers.

Mayor George Brown swore in the new officers Cody Cecelonand John Kozich.

“I’m excited to start my career, a little nervous to start something new, but I’m looking forward to making a career out of this because it’s one of the best departments in the whole county,” said Officer Cody Cecelon.

“My father was a police officer down in Florida and I always looked up to him and law enforcement so that was mainly the thing that made me want to become a police officer,” said Officer John Kozich.

They were joined by family and friends and fellow officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyou#Wilkes Barre Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

NYC man arrested after punching officer in face

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Wilkes-Barre police officer in the face during a struggle in the Sherman Hills apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Tyrese William Warthen, 23, of Queens, ran away from officers investigating a domestic disturbance inside an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Four Riders Hurt In Back-To-Back PA Crash Involving Up To 15 Motorcycles, BMW, State Police Say

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy