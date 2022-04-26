Wilkes-Barre Police gets two new officers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning the Wilkes-Barre Police Department gained two new officers.
Mayor George Brown swore in the new officers Cody Cecelonand John Kozich.
“I’m excited to start my career, a little nervous to start something new, but I’m looking forward to making a career out of this because it’s one of the best departments in the whole county,” said Officer Cody Cecelon.
“My father was a police officer down in Florida and I always looked up to him and law enforcement so that was mainly the thing that made me want to become a police officer,” said Officer John Kozich.
They were joined by family and friends and fellow officers.
