ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Local HGTV stars launch outdoor collection at Walmart

5NEWS
5NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas natives and stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous Jenny and Dave Marrs are launching a new outdoor collection at Walmart. The Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Garden features outdoor furniture, rugs, planters, lanterns and pendants. You can find neutral colors, natural wood...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Outdoor Area Rugs#App#Kfsm#The Channel Store
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Fast-Food Icon White Castle Does Something Completely New

In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, look out the window and see another Starbucks. That's a bizarre sight, but it makes sense in an area where the occupants of a single office building might keep a cafe busy all day.
ORLANDO, FL
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy