LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ) — On this day 20 years ago, one of the most powerful tornadoes to ever hit the Mid-Atlantic carved a 64-mile path across southern Maryland. “You wouldn’t recognize this town if you drove through it,” said La Plata Mayor Jeannine James. It was 7 p.m. on a Sunday when the tornado struck the town of La Plata in Charles County, which caused a nearly half-mile wide swath of damage there, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was responsible for the deaths directly and indirectly of five people and the injuries of another 122. The NWS recorded a total...

