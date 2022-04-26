Spartans cap perfect week with two big wins

The Greenbrier East Spartans baseball team has been up-and-down all year long. Just when it appears they are mailing it in, they pull off a couple big wins. Then, when it seems they are turning the corner and on an upward trend, they lose a couple in a row.

Well, last weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, the Spartans were back on the upward trend after two really good wins over the Oak Hill Red Devils, 11-0 and the George Washington Patriots, 3-2.

“Coming off a tough previous week, we had a team meeting on Monday. We addressed our mentality and focus for every pitch of the game,” East Coach Cory Mann said.

The meeting seemed to have worked.

Jacob Roshau shut down Oak Hill and had his best game of the season on the mound. He had a complete game shutout, gave up just three hits and struck out nine.

Chris Heaster went 4-for4 with four singles to lead East at the plate. He singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fifth, and singled in the sixth.

The Spartans got going in the first inning when Heaster singled home Darris Boswell. A couple batters later, Roshau helped his own cause and ripped a 2-run single to center, and East led 3-0 after one.

Fast forward to the sixth inning when the Spartans iced the contest for good when they notched four runs. Ashton Cochran, Gavin Bennett, and Gabe Patton powered the big inning with RBIs.

Trent Rider took the loss for Oak Hill. The pitcher went three innings, allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out two.

Greenbrier East collected 12 hits on the day.

Heaster, Roshau, and Darris Boswell each managed multiple hits.

Ward went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oak Hill.

“If people haven’t made it out to watch us this year, they need to. We play a very exciting style of baseball,” Mann stated.

Greenbrier East won the game against GW in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off double at the end of the game to topple George Washington.

East was down 2-0 to start the final inning, then cut it to 2-1 when Heaster hit a 2-run double on a 3-2 pitch that won the game.

The pitching was strong on both sides.

Greenbrier East got a strong, sound performance from Boswell. He lasted six innings, gave up just four hits and one earned run.

Gabe Patton was credited with the win. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Jaeden Anderson took the loss for George Washington.

Ian Cline went 2-for-3. East had just three hits in the game, making the win that much more special.

“We set out this week with a goal of sweeping the week and the kids stepped up and did that” Mann said.

“I’m very proud of how the team responded to the adversity we had from the week prior,” he concluded.

Darris Boswell throws a pitch during East’s big 3-2 win over George Washington on Saturday, April 23.

The Spartans are now 10-11 on the season.

