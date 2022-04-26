State Fair of West Virginia to Host Spring Flea Market

The annual Spring Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale returns to the state fairgrounds in Lewisburg on May 20 and 21. The sale will be open both days from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Whether you are looking for a unique shopping experience or just spring cleaning and need to get rid of stuff, this event has something for everyone.” state fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “It’s a perfect opportunity to not only enjoy our event but make a weekend out of it and see all the Greenbrier Valley has to offer.”

All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on Rt. 219 South and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop.

Because of limited space all vendors must pre-register. Due to on-going construction in the West Virginia Building, this event will be outdoor only. Large items are the responsibility of the vendor and buyer.

For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.

