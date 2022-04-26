Football coach, athletic director Mensing leaving Whiteford

OTTAWA LAKE — Over the past decade, followers of Whiteford High School athletics, and the community of Ottawa Lake as a whole, have had a brush with coaching greatness in the form of Jason Mensing.

The administration at Westland John Glenn — a Michigan Division 1 high school in the suburban Detroit that competes in the Kensington Lake Activities Association — is hoping for the same experience.

Mensing, 44, was announced as the Rockets' new head football coach on Tuesday morning. At Glenn, the mission will be to restore a strong football tradition that has taken a dip over the previous 17 seasons.

Former Evergreen coach and current Whiteford assistant Todd Thieken has been named the Bobcats’ interim coach.

In 10 seasons guiding the Whiteford football program, Mensing's teams posted an overall record of 93-24, a 54-12 mark and four championships in the Tri-County Conference, and 10 straight playoff appearances with a postseason record of 21-9.

Included in this run was a perfect 14-0 Michigan Division 8 state championship season in 2017, when the Bobcats outscored their foes 737-183, an average of 52.6 to 13.1 per game.

That came a year after the Bobcats ended 13-1 with a loss in the D-8 state championship game. That season, Whiteford began streaks of three straight TCC titles and 24 consecutive conference wins (2016-19).

All of this success aside, what many Whiteford folks discovered in Mensing was a first-class individual who cared about the kids he guided, their families, and the staff of assistants who worked alongside.

For a small-school program that was traditionally good and occasionally approached great, this 10-year stretch clearly stands out.

Thus, the decision to depart was not an easy one.

“This morning I told the [Whiteford] players, and obviously it was very bittersweet,” Mensing said. “The Whiteford community has been amazing. The athletes and their families, and the administration, have been fantastic.

“I'm grateful for the 10 years that I've had here, and grateful that I have the memories that I do. I'm anxious to see them continue that success, and I will cheer them on from afar.”

Why did Mensing seek the Glenn position?

“Number one, I'm a spiritual man, and sometimes I feel like I'm being called to do something,” he said. “I think this is one of those situations. I feel there's a purpose for me going there, and purpose in me leaving here.

“The other factor is that I've been in school administration for the last decade, and during the COVID time I had a lot of time for reflection. I knew I wanted to spend more time with kids and less time in an office.

“At Whiteford that wasn't going to be feasible. Our superintendent worked hard to try to find ways to do that, but it just wasn't going to be feasible. I want to get into a role where I can invest my time in the young people, and that will be more fulfilling for me in this next chapter.”

Mensing and his wife, Angel, have two sons who are Whiteford students — junior Case and freshman Bo.

There will be sadness, but likely not much resentment, as Mensing wraps up the school year at Whiteford.

“When you have a person who has served the community and the student-athletes in our school system, and they say, 'This is my next step. This is growth for me as a coach, and my next step professionally,' there is nothing else to do but support them wholeheartedly.,” Whiteford principal Jeremy Fielder said. “Absolutely, this is a great loss for us, but it is a great opportunity for him.”

The son of a football coach, Mensing played the sport at Tecumseh before moving on to Adrian College, where his dad was a position coach.

He began his own coaching career at Addison, where he became head coach in 2002, and guided the Panthers to a 9-3 record. He moved on to Grayling in 2003, going 8-3 after inheriting a team that had gone 19-71 the previous 10 seasons, including 1-26 from 2000-02.

All was not golden during Mensing's career coaching arc. He followed with an 8-19 mark at Owosso from 2004-06, and was 14-24 from 2007-10 at his alma mater, Tecumseh, which did not renew him after a 6-4 final season.

Mensing spent 2011 as a college assistant at Siena Heights before arriving at Whiteford and launching the best football era in school history.

He now hopes to transfer some of that football magic to Westland John Glenn.

“We think Jason has all the tools and energy and juice to kind of get us back to build on that [winning] tradition,” said Glenn superintendent John Degnan. “His record played a role [in hiring decision], but the bigger role was his personality. To be able to sell his vision and his connections, and how important community is.”

Looking back over the past 10 years, Mensing makes it clear that he was only part of the winning recipe at Whiteford.

“There's no question the last decade is the greatest era of Whiteford football,” he said, “and the thing I hope everyone recognizes is that it was a combination of us playing a great schedule, us having great community and administrative support, and obviously having parent support. Also, having a great coaching staff. All of those things remain at Whiteford.

“It took a lot of work to get all of those things working with synergy. It took a lot of energy, and it took a lot of passion. But, when that happened, I think it made a cultural change in this school and this community. I think that will continue. I want it to continue.”