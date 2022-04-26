ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Lake, MI

Football coach, athletic director Mensing leaving Whiteford

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSfj4_0fKanpmo00

OTTAWA LAKE — Over the past decade, followers of Whiteford High School athletics, and the community of Ottawa Lake as a whole, have had a brush with coaching greatness in the form of Jason Mensing.

The administration at Westland John Glenn — a Michigan Division 1 high school in the suburban Detroit that competes in the Kensington Lake Activities Association — is hoping for the same experience.

Mensing, 44, was announced as the Rockets' new head football coach on Tuesday morning. At Glenn, the mission will be to restore a strong football tradition that has taken a dip over the previous 17 seasons.

Former Evergreen coach and current Whiteford assistant Todd Thieken has been named the Bobcats’ interim coach.

In 10 seasons guiding the Whiteford football program, Mensing's teams posted an overall record of 93-24, a 54-12 mark and four championships in the Tri-County Conference, and 10 straight playoff appearances with a postseason record of 21-9.

Included in this run was a perfect 14-0 Michigan Division 8 state championship season in 2017, when the Bobcats outscored their foes 737-183, an average of 52.6 to 13.1 per game.

That came a year after the Bobcats ended 13-1 with a loss in the D-8 state championship game. That season, Whiteford began streaks of three straight TCC titles and 24 consecutive conference wins (2016-19).

All of this success aside, what many Whiteford folks discovered in Mensing was a first-class individual who cared about the kids he guided, their families, and the staff of assistants who worked alongside.

For a small-school program that was traditionally good and occasionally approached great, this 10-year stretch clearly stands out.

Thus, the decision to depart was not an easy one.

“This morning I told the [Whiteford] players, and obviously it was very bittersweet,” Mensing said. “The Whiteford community has been amazing. The athletes and their families, and the administration, have been fantastic.

“I'm grateful for the 10 years that I've had here, and grateful that I have the memories that I do. I'm anxious to see them continue that success, and I will cheer them on from afar.”

Why did Mensing seek the Glenn position?

“Number one, I'm a spiritual man, and sometimes I feel like I'm being called to do something,” he said. “I think this is one of those situations. I feel there's a purpose for me going there, and purpose in me leaving here.

“The other factor is that I've been in school administration for the last decade, and during the COVID time I had a lot of time for reflection. I knew I wanted to spend more time with kids and less time in an office.

“At Whiteford that wasn't going to be feasible. Our superintendent worked hard to try to find ways to do that, but it just wasn't going to be feasible. I want to get into a role where I can invest my time in the young people, and that will be more fulfilling for me in this next chapter.”

Mensing and his wife, Angel, have two sons who are Whiteford students — junior Case and freshman Bo.

There will be sadness, but likely not much resentment, as Mensing wraps up the school year at Whiteford.

“When you have a person who has served the community and the student-athletes in our school system, and they say, 'This is my next step. This is growth for me as a coach, and my next step professionally,' there is nothing else to do but support them wholeheartedly.,” Whiteford principal Jeremy Fielder said. “Absolutely, this is a great loss for us, but it is a great opportunity for him.”

The son of a football coach, Mensing played the sport at Tecumseh before moving on to Adrian College, where his dad was a position coach.

He began his own coaching career at Addison, where he became head coach in 2002, and guided the Panthers to a 9-3 record. He moved on to Grayling in 2003, going 8-3 after inheriting a team that had gone 19-71 the previous 10 seasons, including 1-26 from 2000-02.

All was not golden during Mensing's career coaching arc. He followed with an 8-19 mark at Owosso from 2004-06, and was 14-24 from 2007-10 at his alma mater, Tecumseh, which did not renew him after a 6-4 final season.

Mensing spent 2011 as a college assistant at Siena Heights before arriving at Whiteford and launching the best football era in school history.

He now hopes to transfer some of that football magic to Westland John Glenn.

“We think Jason has all the tools and energy and juice to kind of get us back to build on that [winning] tradition,” said Glenn superintendent John Degnan. “His record played a role [in hiring decision], but the bigger role was his personality. To be able to sell his vision and his connections, and how important community is.”

Looking back over the past 10 years, Mensing makes it clear that he was only part of the winning recipe at Whiteford.

“There's no question the last decade is the greatest era of Whiteford football,” he said, “and the thing I hope everyone recognizes is that it was a combination of us playing a great schedule, us having great community and administrative support, and obviously having parent support. Also, having a great coaching staff. All of those things remain at Whiteford.

“It took a lot of work to get all of those things working with synergy. It took a lot of energy, and it took a lot of passion. But, when that happened, I think it made a cultural change in this school and this community. I think that will continue. I want it to continue.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Blade

Southview to promote Steve Hardy to head football coach

Pending board approval, Steve Hardy will become the head football coach at Southview, the high school announced Tuesday. Hardy has 14 years of coaching experience, including the past five at Southview. He was the Cougars’ offensive coordinator last season for a team that went 4-7 and qualified for the Division III playoffs.
SYLVANIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
City
Grayling, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Owosso, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Addison, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ottawa Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Lake, MI
City
Westland, MI
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Norwalk Reflector

Four teams ranked in state coaches poll

COLUMBUS — Ahead of five head-to-head meetings between them, the top three teams in the Firelands Conference baseball standings appeared in the fourth weekly Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll, released on Monday. In Division IV, Plymouth (10-3) debuted in the poll for the first time this...
NORWALK, OH
The Blade

Bowling Green tabs Morse as director of strength and conditioning

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has hired Ben Morse as its director of strength and conditioning, according to a news release provided on Wednesday. Morse joins BGSU after a three-year stint at Iowa. He interned with its football program in 2017, and returned as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2020-22.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Special teams battles still up for grabs after Bowling Green's spring football game

BOWLING GREEN — If there is an area in which Bowling Green football’s starters are unclear, it’s special teams. All-American place-kicker Nate Needham, punter Matt Naranjo, and long snapper James Carolan are not coming back through the Doyt Perry Stadium tunnels, and new special teams coordinator Alex Bayer has the tall task of replacing an entire special teams unit heading into the 2022 season.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#American Football#Whiteford High School#Michigan Division 1#Rockets#Evergreen#Tcc
The Blade

Bowling Green quarterback Melton enters transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University reserve quarterback Tucker Melton has entered the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone at BGSU for making my time here amazing,” he wrote. “After a lot of talks with my family and my coaches I have decided to transfer from BGSU. I can’t thank [head coach Scot] Loeffler, [quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Max] Warner and everyone else on staff at BGSU for everything they have done for me.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLive.com

Lowell guard Braxcynn Baker picks up second MAC offer

One of the Grand Rapids area’s most dangerous shooters received a Division I offer this week. Lowell sophomore guard Braxcynn Baker, who set a pair of Lowell High School scoring records this past season and averaged 20.1 points per game, announced on her Twitter account that she has been offered by Central Michigan University.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Never a dull moment in Glenn-Garber rivalry

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 27, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: GLENN RALLY LANDS WIN OVER GARBER. Every match loomed large...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Blade

Walleye ready for lengthy battle with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Toledo Walleye have made deep playoff runs, those teams overcame adversity and battled through lengthy series. The Walleye find themselves down two games to one in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinal series against Cincinnati. Toledo won the first game of the series, which has featured three one-goal and two overtime games, but dropped the next two.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy