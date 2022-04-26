ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Coroner identifies 16 and 19-year-old killed in North Charleston shooting over weekend

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the two teen victims of a shooting...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 3

Related
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Coroner#Wciv#Violent Crime#Ean Jones
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed after 3 shot near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting early Wednesday near Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Jim Thomas, 76, was identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office as the person who died. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WJBF

SLED investigating murder, suicide in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident that occurred on Sunday morning. According to SLED, 36- year-old Austin Leigh Henderson barricaded himself in a residence where a 7-hourstandoff ensued. Henderson shot and killed 27-year-old Cayce Police Officer Roy Andrew ‘Drew’ Barr. Henderson died of a self-inflicted […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy