Registration now available for Raleigh County summer learning programs

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) The Raleigh County Board of Education has announced 2022’s – SOLE – or Student Opportunities for Learning & Engagement – summer learning programs for students in Raleigh County.

These programs are intended to combat learning loss which can take place in students during the extended hiatus from school during the summer months.

Implemented on the basis of research which proves effectiveness of summer programs in helping students excel during the school year, SOLE allows students to explore and develop their own interests in subjects like art, science, music, and careers.

Also integrated into the programs is social emotional learning, and an emphasis on an understanding of one’s own mind and body.

The programs are free, as are the breakfast and lunch meals served throughout. Free books will also be given to all K-8 students to promote learning outside of school.

Elementary transportation is provided from predetermined areas to in-district elementary school sites.

Secondary transportation will be provided from home school districts to secondary school sites, but parent transportation will be required if a student attends an out-of-district camp, as well as certain partner camps.

Classes are facilitated by certified teachers, and themed activities promoting social emotional growth and engaging enrichment opportunities are integrated into the academic camps.

To register for summer programs or for more information on SOLE, visit the program website here.

2022 Raleigh County SOLE Summer Programs are listed below,

Elementary Camps 2022 Current K-5

School: Bradley Elementary

Camp: Camp Learn-A-Lot

Date: June 13 – June 24

Time: 9-2

School: Clear Fork District Elementary

Camp: A Day at the Farm

Date: July 11 – July 22

Time: 9-2

School: Coal City Elementary

Camp: Exploring WV

Date: June 13 – June 24

Time: 9-2

School: Ghent Elementary

Camp: Oceans of Possibilities

Date: June 13 – June 21

Time: 9-2

Kindergarten Camps 2022 Current Pre-K

School: Beckley Elementary

Camp: The Farm

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

School: Daniels Elementary

Camp: Under Water

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

School: Fairdale Elementary

Camp: Western Round Up

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

Secondary Camp Current 6-8

School: Beckley Stratton middle School

Camp: STEAM Camp

Date: June 21 – July 1

Time: 8-1