Raleigh County, WV

Registration now available for Raleigh County summer learning programs

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) The Raleigh County Board of Education has announced 2022’s – SOLE – or Student Opportunities for Learning & Engagement – summer learning programs for students in Raleigh County.

These programs are intended to combat learning loss which can take place in students during the extended hiatus from school during the summer months.

Implemented on the basis of research which proves effectiveness of summer programs in helping students excel during the school year, SOLE allows students to explore and develop their own interests in subjects like art, science, music, and careers.

Also integrated into the programs is social emotional learning, and an emphasis on an understanding of one’s own mind and body.

The programs are free, as are the breakfast and lunch meals served throughout. Free books will also be given to all K-8 students to promote learning outside of school.

Elementary transportation is provided from predetermined areas to in-district elementary school sites.

Secondary transportation will be provided from home school districts to secondary school sites, but parent transportation will be required if a student attends an out-of-district camp, as well as certain partner camps.

Classes are facilitated by certified teachers, and themed activities promoting social emotional growth and engaging enrichment opportunities are integrated into the academic camps.

To register for summer programs or for more information on SOLE, visit the program website here.

2022 Raleigh County SOLE Summer Programs are listed below,

Elementary Camps 2022 Current K-5

School: Bradley Elementary

Camp: Camp Learn-A-Lot

Date: June 13 – June 24

Time: 9-2

School: Clear Fork District Elementary

Camp: A Day at the Farm

Date: July 11 – July 22

Time: 9-2

School: Coal City Elementary

Camp: Exploring WV

Date: June 13 – June 24

Time: 9-2

School: Ghent Elementary

Camp: Oceans of Possibilities

Date: June 13 – June 21

Time: 9-2

Kindergarten Camps 2022 Current Pre-K

School: Beckley Elementary

Camp: The Farm

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

School: Daniels Elementary

Camp: Under Water

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

School: Fairdale Elementary

Camp: Western Round Up

Date: July 18 – July 22

Time: 9-1

Secondary Camp Current 6-8

School: Beckley Stratton middle School

Camp: STEAM Camp

Date: June 21 – July 1

Time: 8-1

WOWK 13 News

Drug take-back sites available Saturday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington-area residents can dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medications during National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. Disposal locations will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Walgreens in Huntington and Drug Emporium at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. The service is free and anonymous; […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County seeking election canvass workers

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission released an announcement Thursday calling on interested individuals to inquire about working at the Fayette County Primary Election Canvass. Those who have filled the role in the past are encouraged to reach out for placement on the list of workers...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Work is moving along on approaches to celebrated Wellsburg Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It’s been a year since the largest bridge ever floated into place in Noth America was hoisted onto its piers above the Ohio River in Wellsburg. The 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge was floated down the river on barges and lifted into place by massive jacks on Monday, April 26, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation center receives renovations

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A $2.5 million project helps to rejuvenate a local care center. Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation center hosted an open house on Thursday, April 28, 2022, to show off recent renovations to the public for the first time. The Director of nursing at F.N.R. Leslie Leake said the goal of the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Bluefield ventures into food truck incubator program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County wants to set up aspiring cooks and chefs with the chance to own their own food truck one day. The food truck incubator is a program in Bluefield where participants can take self-paced classes. Once they pass the class, they have the chance to test out their menus […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local students’ art to be displayed and placed up for auction

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Every artist dreams of seeing their work auctioned to the highest bidder. Now, school-aged students in one county will get to add that to their resumes. Greenbrier County is holding a special event on Thursday, April 28. 2022, for students and their artwork. The Community and Schools Empower Project is a two-fold […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
