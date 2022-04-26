Registration now available for Raleigh County summer learning programs
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) The Raleigh County Board of Education has announced 2022’s – SOLE – or Student Opportunities for Learning & Engagement – summer learning programs for students in Raleigh County.
These programs are intended to combat learning loss which can take place in students during the extended hiatus from school during the summer months.
Implemented on the basis of research which proves effectiveness of summer programs in helping students excel during the school year, SOLE allows students to explore and develop their own interests in subjects like art, science, music, and careers.
Also integrated into the programs is social emotional learning, and an emphasis on an understanding of one’s own mind and body.
The programs are free, as are the breakfast and lunch meals served throughout. Free books will also be given to all K-8 students to promote learning outside of school.
Elementary transportation is provided from predetermined areas to in-district elementary school sites.
Secondary transportation will be provided from home school districts to secondary school sites, but parent transportation will be required if a student attends an out-of-district camp, as well as certain partner camps.
Classes are facilitated by certified teachers, and themed activities promoting social emotional growth and engaging enrichment opportunities are integrated into the academic camps.
To register for summer programs or for more information on SOLE, visit the program website here.
2022 Raleigh County SOLE Summer Programs are listed below,
Elementary Camps 2022 Current K-5
School: Bradley Elementary
Camp: Camp Learn-A-Lot
Date: June 13 – June 24
Time: 9-2
School: Clear Fork District Elementary
Camp: A Day at the Farm
Date: July 11 – July 22
Time: 9-2
School: Coal City Elementary
Camp: Exploring WV
Date: June 13 – June 24
Time: 9-2
School: Ghent Elementary
Camp: Oceans of Possibilities
Date: June 13 – June 21
Time: 9-2
Kindergarten Camps 2022 Current Pre-K
School: Beckley Elementary
Camp: The Farm
Date: July 18 – July 22
Time: 9-1
School: Daniels Elementary
Camp: Under Water
Date: July 18 – July 22
Time: 9-1
School: Fairdale Elementary
Camp: Western Round Up
Date: July 18 – July 22
Time: 9-1
Secondary Camp Current 6-8
School: Beckley Stratton middle School
Camp: STEAM Camp
Date: June 21 – July 1
Time: 8-1
