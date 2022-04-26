North Korea shows off largest ICBMs as Kim Jong Un touts their nuclear program

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has made a rare appearance for her annual 'Alina Festival' on Saturday at Moscow’s VTB Arena, putting rumours that she was hiding in a Swiss chalet or a Siberian bunker to rest. A rhythmic gymnastics festival. Her presence at the patriotic rhythmic gymnastics...
Yulia Navalnaya is the wife of the sole remaining Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. When her husband was poisoned by the Kremlin, 'Navalnaya was a revelation,' as Vanity Fair writes. Who is Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya?. Yulia was born in Moscow...
In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports survived a change in administration, but the trade-war-era levies may not survive record inflation. "We're certainly looking at where we see costs being raised and,...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Lawmaker: Sri Lankan president agrees to remove brother as prime minister amid worst economic crisis in decades.
