ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Demi-Fine Jeweler Monica Vinader Scoops Two Green Awards in the U.K.

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNnGF_0fKakcje00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Monica Vinader is accelerating her sustainability efforts, and the wider world is taking note.

On Tuesday the demi-fine jeweler and entrepreneur scooped her second green prize in less than a week, taking home the Positive Luxury Award for Responsible Business of the Year.

More from WWD

Positive Luxury is an organization that evaluates the sustainable practices of fashion and luxury businesses and promotes green and ethical sourcing, and transparency, across the supply chain.

The organization said it gave the award to Monica Vinader because the company has “embedded sustainability into the structure and operations of the business,” introducing a general manager for sustainability; an executive-level steering committee, and a Green Team of operational experts who are “spearheading the delivery of sustainable change.”

Positive Luxury noted that Vinader made the “bold” shift to using only recycled gold and silver; reduced single-use plastic in its supply chain by 90 percent, and redesigned all packaging to use more sustainable materials that are 100 percent recyclable and reusable.

The company, which was founded by Vinader in 2007, and found early success with stackable “friendship” bracelets, also went completely carbon neutral, across operations and product, using offsets only as “an absolute last resort.”

Positive Luxury described Vinader’s jewelry recycling scheme as “a game-changer, as is the dedication shown to upskilling employees’ sustainability knowledge and involving their community of followers in the sustainable design process.”

The recycling plan allows customers to mail their unwanted jewelry back to the company, and receive a voucher worth 20 pounds in return. The company also offers a five-year warranty, and a lifetime of service for a small fee.

The Positive Luxury award comes in the wake of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, which Vinader picked up over the weekend.

The Queen’s Awards are among the most prestigious in the U.K., and brands compete for them in categories such as domestic and international growth, sustainability and opportunity creation.

The company won the Queen’s Award for its “change-making sustainability agenda,” which is guided by the U.N. Global Compact and its Sustainable Development Goals .

Both awards follow Monica Vinader ’s partnership with leading environmentalist Jake Fiennes on a five-year biodiversity project in the British countryside.

Built around science-based, traceable metrics, the Monica’s Meadow project aims to improve air, water and soil quality, as well as sequester carbon by improving the biodiversity of the land.

The project’s aim is to transform seven hectares of agricultural land adjacent to the Holkham National Nature Reserve into a new “species-rich grassland field,” increasing carbon capture “and introducing new species of national and international importance.”

“We are committed to accelerating change across the jewelry industry by taking action, and constantly reevaluating how it can do more for the planet,” said Vinader. “Behaving responsibly shapes our team, how we approach business and how we care for our customers and partners. It is an honor to have our sustainability efforts recognized” with both awards.

She added: “Shifting to a more sustainable way of working and living is truly a journey, as we are constantly provided with new information, and we will continue to challenge ourselves to adapt and grow along with it. Transparency is key in sustainability.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Vuitton Taps Brown, Dioriviera Travels Wider, Cornell’s Target Pay

Click here to read the full article. ALL GOOD THINGS: Nicolas Ghesquière has made no secret of his “Stranger Things” fandom, even featuring a T-shirt bearing a poster for the Netflix series in his spring 2018 runway collection for Louis Vuitton. When cast members including Millie Bobby Brown visited the designer’s studio in 2016, speculation was rife that a collaboration would follow. A full six years later, the French luxury house has named Brown as brand ambassador, making her debut in an eyewear campaign alongside model Karlie Kloss and singer Lous and the Yakuza.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Its 2022 Finalists

Click here to read the full article. The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have revealed the finalists for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The 10 finalists are Jacques Agbobly, Black Boy Knits; Elena Velez; Felisha Noel, Fe Noel; Lauren Harwell Godfrey, Harwell Godfrey; Taofeek Abijako, Head of State; Conley Averett, Judy Turner; Colm Dillane, Kidsuper; Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, No Sesso; Omar Salam, Sukeina, and Jackson Wiederhoeft, Wiederhoeft.More from WWDPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football HelmetsInside the 2019 Vogue Fashion Festival Dinner in ParisCFDA Fashion Awards 2019: See Photos of All the Nominees The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Savage x Fenty, Parade Among Recipients of 2022 Femmy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Femmy Awards are returning to New York City in-person this summer with a new round of award winners, including Savage x Fenty, Parade, Komar and Bombas.  “This year, we want to acknowledge and pay tribute to the companies and leaders who embody what is important for our industry and collective humanity: inclusivity, family, acts of kindness, esteem for science and the creative positivity that moves us forward,” said Tina Wilson, vice president and creative director of Hue Brands, and president of the Underfashion Club, the nonprofit organization that hosts the Femmy Awards. More from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

B2B Sourcing Platform BuyHive Launches in US, UK

BuyHive, a Hong Kong-based B2B global sourcing platform, announced Monday it had launched local operations in markets in the U.S. and U.K. According to a news release, BuyHive hopes to support the sourcing and procurement needs for a fast-growing base of third-party sellers. The company recently debuted its global Expert Sourcing Network, which lets American and European sellers hire local experts in all major Asian countries for their sourcing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwd Duchess#Positive Luxury
WWD

Saul Nash Wins International Woolmark Prize

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Saul Nash was named the winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize at a ceremony hosted at London’s 180 Strand on Tuesday. The British Guyanan designer will receive 200,000 Australian dollars, or $144,000, in prize money, a series of mentorship to scale his business, and have the chance to be stocked at leading stores, via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.More from WWDThe Woolmark Prize RTW Fall 2020Macgraw, Exinfinitas Win Regional Woolmark PrizesInternational Woolmark Prize Nash, who is also a professional choreographer, was chosen from seven finalists, who were tasked with designing a merino wool collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

4 Cute adidas Outfits to Parade Around in This Season

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The weather is heating up, and it’s high-time to dress for it. If cute-yet-cozy pieces are what you’re after (we wouldn’t blame you, as WFH life has made these key), adidas is the place to turn to revamp your wardrobe this season.More from WWDA Look at Beyoncé's Ivy Park Collaboration with AdidasAdidas Originals by Ji Won Choi RTW Fall 2019David Beckham, Pharrell Williams Cheer On Young Talent at Adidas Show The iconic sports label...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Dior Brings Beach Collection to New Resort Hot Spots

Click here to read the full article. SUMMER SPOTS: Dior is casting a wider net for its Dioriviera beach collection. This year, the line — which ranges from ready-to-wear in fluorescent shades inspired by the fall 2022 collection, to parasols, pool mattresses and even skateboards — will be available in new destinations including Bali, Taormina, Italy and Montauk, N.Y.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 This summer’s rollout, which starts in May and lasts until September, includes pop-ups in Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, China and Japan, and resort stores in nine...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Cannes Jury, Honoring Rihanna, Camila Cabello’s Campaign

Click here to read the full article. YES WE CANNES: The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate its 75th birthday with veteran French actor Vincent Lindon serving as the president of the jury. Lindon, who won best actor at the film festival in 2015 for “The Measure of a Man” and starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” is the first French actor to head up the prestigious panel since Isabelle Huppert in 2009.More from WWDBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol....
MOVIES
WWD

L.A. Fashion Students Learn Circular Entrepreneurship With Sustainable Future in Mind

Click here to read the full article. Design student Preston Sanchez’s assignment was this: Make a product that uses only recycled or leftover material in a local Los Angeles factory. At first, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. “I thought about it. And then I decided it would be really cool to make a sweatshirt or sweater made of upcycled denim,” he said.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Four prototypes later, Sanchez produced a denim sweatshirt that is actually comfortable because the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Why Phillip Lim and Rebag Are Turning to Archives, Auctions: Short Takes

Click here to read the full article. Entering the Archive: Phillip Lim is taking resale to the next level with the launch Tuesday of “3.1 Archive,” a play on the designer’s 3.1 Phillip Lim brand. “3.1 Archive is a place for our community to come together and share in the rich history of the brand. There’s a nostalgia that comes with it; a sense of hope in reuniting with ‘the ones that got away.’ Don’t miss out on this moment again to add that coveted piece to your personal collection. Designer resale is more than just a place to exchange commodities,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ctzn Cosmetics Appoints Sir John as Chief Creative Officer

Click here to read the full article. Sir John Barnett is joining the Ctzn Cosmetics family. The renowned makeup artist, known professionally as Sir John, will be joining the company as a chief creative officer, working closely with its cofounding sisters Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan on further innovating their products, their brand and pushing their shared messaging on culture forward.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “We’re thrilled to have someone that is such an expert in this industry. We’re so excited to see what...
MAKEUP
WWD

Net-a-porter Gets Arty in New Partnership With Online Platform AP8

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Net-a-porter is breaking into the fine art scene through a partnership with the e-commerce platform AP8 that will see it sell contemporary works on the site. An announcement is expected on Tuesday. Art will be sold as part of Net’s homeware category starting May 2. The company said it wants to “bridge the gap” between the physical and digital art worlds through a series of drops from a selection of contemporary artists.More from WWDOnes To Watch: 16Arlington, Deborah Lyons, Laviate Focus on The Customer FirstAquazzura, Net-A-Porter Spotlight Five Designers Modernizing Fine JewelryAlaïa Launches...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fashion Trust Arabia Announces Advisory Board Members for Annual Prize

Click here to read the full article. FAB FOUR: Erdem Moralioglu, Olivier Theyskens, Gaia Repossi, Pierre M’Pelé and Piergiorgio Del Moro are among the fashion figures who have joined the advisory board of the fourth edition of Fashion Trust Arabia’s annual prize for fashion designers from the Middle East and North Africa. The nonprofit organization is once again planning a live awards ceremony, to be held in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 26. This year’s guest country is Turkey, with a separate award to be handed to a Turkish designer specializing in women’s ready-to-wear.More from WWDErdem Men's Spring 202231 Quirky Home Decor...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

FIT Partners With Macy’s for Future of Fashion Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s for the first time will present the Fashion Institute of Technology’s “The Future of Fashion Runway Show,” which takes place May 11 at 7 p.m. The show will feature looks created by FIT’s 2022 Fashion Design BFA program graduates and will span five concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion and children’s wear. The show will take place at FIT on the outdoor breezeway on West 27th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Designs are inspired by personal stories and address wide-ranging themes such as heritage appreciation, sustainability, gender neutrality, accessibility and mental...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Not Just a Label Releases Atelier Wardrobe Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard of the creative economy, but the creative wardrobe? Not Just a Label had that in mind when ideating its first capsule collection dropping Thursday. The global online marketplace for emerging designers is releasing eight styles inspired by what its community wears in their ateliers.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi What started as an idea for a social media campaign spotlighting some of the site’s 50,000 registered brands turned into the NJAL Collection No. 1...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Design Theory: How Matilda Djerf’s Djerf Avenue Became Part of the ‘It’ Girl Aesthetic

Click here to read the full article. You may know Matilda Djerf from her natural, bouncy blowouts and her chic European “It” girl aesthetic, or perhaps from her successful fashion brand Djerf Avenue. Since the Swedish model-influencer launched the brand with her partner Rasmus Johansson more than two years ago, its products have been flying off the shelves, with most of its collections selling out overnight or, at times, within minutes of dropping.More from WWD'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Fashion Breakdown: PHOTOSA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Some of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Resale Can Save Fashion — and the Planet, Too

Click here to read the full article. Despite ongoing efforts across the fashion industry, meeting U.N. sustainability goals remains challenging. The sector continues to be one of the top global producers of greenhouse gas. The industry also uses and pollutes more water than most others — especially in the manufacturing of denim. But Andy Ruben, former chief sustainability officer at Walmart and the founder and chief executive officer of Trove, a certified B Corp, sees the emergence of recommerce as a solution to move the needle on addressing these issues. Here, Ruben shares his perspective on the challenges facing the industry...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy