Congress & Courts

Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken testifies at Senate budget hearing

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Watch live as United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press briefing.

Blinken will appear before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday (26 April) to discuss the 2023 budget for the state department.

He will also likely face questions about the US response to the war in Ukraine .

Blinken travelled to Kyiv on Sunday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss- US economic and military aid packages.

The Independent

