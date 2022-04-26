ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Missing 69-year-old man with Parkinson’s last seen Monday in SW Houston, police say

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help finding a 69-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon....

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Man found shot to death in Houston's Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police officers on Wednesday afternoon found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the Third Ward. Police said officers found the person while responding to a shooting call that came in at around 2:28 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sampson Street. The Houston Fire...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Missing Person#Police
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot multiple times at parking lot in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 3422 Sampson Street around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man, who was in his early 20s, was found...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Human remains found in December 2021 identified as 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski from Spring, HCSO says

SPRING, Texs – Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed that human remains found in December 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. According to investigators, Pomaski was last seen on April 25 at a party at her home. Authorities said Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances and may have been a victim of foul play.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy