Lancaster County, PA — This is the biggest chicken year Mad Radish Farm has ever had. It’s also a year where the avian flu is running rampant in the region. “It’s a concern for us and for other small poultry producers,” Mad Radish Farm Co-Owner Brittany Reardon told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Before we enter in with the chickens, making sure our hands are washed, we are not- we’re being very mindful of how many people are coming to the farm.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO