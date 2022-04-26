Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner, Sean Kuraly out for rest of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Blue Jackets forwards Boone Jenner (back injury) and Sean Kuraly (broken toe) will miss the remainder of the season, which ends April 29 for Columbus.
CBJ have three games remaining and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Columbus is 36-36-7 entering Tuesday’s away game agianst the Tampa Bay Lightning.OSU to open 2023 season against Youngstown State, cancels San Jose State game
Columbus’ final home game is Thursday at 7:00 against the Lightning.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
