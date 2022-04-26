Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner, Sean Kuraly out for rest of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Blue Jackets forwards Boone Jenner (back injury) and Sean Kuraly (broken toe) will miss the remainder of the season, which ends April 29 for Columbus.

CBJ have three games remaining and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Columbus is 36-36-7 entering Tuesday’s away game agianst the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Columbus’ final home game is Thursday at 7:00 against the Lightning.

