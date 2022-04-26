Flower Mound to host Family Mental Health Fair

The first fundraiser for the relaunch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County will be held this weekend in Coppell. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he was asked last year to join the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County, which was dissolved about five years ago due to a lack of members and funding, but the organization is looking to relaunch.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO