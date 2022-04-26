ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound to host Family Mental Health Fair

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
The Flower Mound Public Library will host its first Family Mental Health Fair on Saturday. During the event, scheduled for noon to 4...

Related
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County sets first fundraiser for relaunch

The first fundraiser for the relaunch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County will be held this weekend in Coppell. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he was asked last year to join the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County, which was dissolved about five years ago due to a lack of members and funding, but the organization is looking to relaunch.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Earth Day event in Highland Village rescheduled for this weekend

The Shops at Highland Village’s Earth Day Celebration, originally scheduled for last weekend, was rescheduled for this weekend because of high winds. The free event is now set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at The Shops at Highland Village. Residents are invited to celebrate with earth-friendly vendors and products, demonstrations and kid’s activities, including:
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma Medical Center debuts new surgery center

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texoma Medical Center is excited about its new outpatient surgery center in Denison. "We're just maxed out," said TMC CEO Ron Seal. "So we're having to work nights and also weekends for surgeries that by being able to have this facility, we'll offload the shorter outpatient surgeries to this facility."
DENISON, TX
CBS19

Local woman looking to reunite family with forgotten treasures

TYLER, Texas — When Norma Kennedy opened an old storage unit, she didn't know what to expect. The result turned out to be much more than she expected. Almost a hundred years worth of relics and memories from the Garrison family. A yearbook from 1941, old family photos, and even a World War 2 medal of honor were included within the dusty boxes left behind.
TYLER, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

