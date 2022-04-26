ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package

By Roisin O'Connor
 1 day ago

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.

The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem , Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.

This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.

Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the festival, along with a pair of weekend backstage bar tickets, two passes to the Lavish Lands Premium Camping site, and £100 credit to spend on food and drink during the event.

As well as music, Standon Calling offers a range of comedy, games and family entertainment, including its popular dog show, and the Dick & Dom DJ Battle. Guests can also take a dip in the full-size swimming pool and hot tub, or join in with workshops or yoga sessions.

Just hit the subscribe link to receive the newsletter and look out for the music-related question posted at the top of this Friday’s edition. The winner will be contacted by Friday 20 May.

Tickets to Standon Calling are on sale now .

