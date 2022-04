NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Democratic Town Committee will be hosting a forum with candidates running for Secretary of the State and Treasurer this Saturday. “Both parties will be holding conventions to endorse candidates for the elections this year and the Secretary of the State and the Treasurer are the only races that have multiple candidates from the Democratic side,” DTC Chair Chris Anderson said. “And New Britain Democrats are excited to host the many qualified Democratic candidates. They have a lot of work ahead of them to secure the nomination in May and win the election in November, and this forum is a first stop to interact with voters in New Britain as they make their case for their respective offices.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO