Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture...www.newsweek.com
I applaud the officer for his kind actions. I unfortunately have a 12 gage full of bird shot that handles snakes for me. I have no trouble admitting I act like a little girl when I see them.
welcome to Florida and people are going to see a lot more of this especially when they are destroying their homes with all this construction.
they are valuable because their venom is used to create anti venom so if you see one do not kill it, isolate it if you can and call the wildlife people and someone will come get it
