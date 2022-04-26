ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'

By Robyn White
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture...

250R ATC GUY
1d ago

I applaud the officer for his kind actions. I unfortunately have a 12 gage full of bird shot that handles snakes for me. I have no trouble admitting I act like a little girl when I see them.

pops/bacon
9h ago

welcome to Florida and people are going to see a lot more of this especially when they are destroying their homes with all this construction.

Elaine Duffy-luedtke
22h ago

they are valuable because their venom is used to create anti venom so if you see one do not kill it, isolate it if you can and call the wildlife people and someone will come get it

