Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Autauga; Bullock; Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Autauga, Elmore, west central Lee, Chilton, central Bullock, Macon, southwestern Tallapoosa, northeastern Montgomery and southern Coosa Counties through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pooles Crossroads to Blue Ridge to near Aberfoil. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Montgomery, Millbrook, Calera, Tuskegee, Clanton, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Jemison, Notasulga, Rockford, Equality, Milstead, Thorsby, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Maplesville and Shorter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
