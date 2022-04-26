ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cuba City, or 8 miles south of Platteville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Elk Grove and Platte Mounds. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grant County through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Menominee, or near Galena, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hazel Green around 320 PM CDT. Cuba City and Dickeyville around 325 PM CDT. Platteville around 340 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Kieler, Lock And Dam 11, Sandy Hook, Arthur, Louisburg, Platteville Airport, Sinsinawa, Big Patch, Union and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON Northwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will continue for another few hours before becoming light and variable shortly after sunset. Wind gusts are not expected to exceed 58 mph, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 163 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHICAGO, EVANSTON, LEMONT, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, AND SCHAUMBURG.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Ste. Genevieve County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern St. Francois County in southeastern Missouri * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Knob Lick, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Womac around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Coffman and St. Mary. This includes Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 141 and 143. This also includes Hawn State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penuelas, Ponce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 17:12:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM AST this afternoon for Penuelas and Ponce. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, another round of showers is expected in the next couple of hours and additional flood advisories could be issued if necessary. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DUNKLIN PEMISCOT
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT on Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220...224...225...229 and 230...which includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Lake, Chaffee, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Autauga; Bullock; Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Autauga, Elmore, west central Lee, Chilton, central Bullock, Macon, southwestern Tallapoosa, northeastern Montgomery and southern Coosa Counties through 345 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pooles Crossroads to Blue Ridge to near Aberfoil. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northeastern Montgomery, Millbrook, Calera, Tuskegee, Clanton, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Union Springs, Jemison, Notasulga, Rockford, Equality, Milstead, Thorsby, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Maplesville and Shorter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

