Swedesboro, NJ

More than 60 tons of ground beef recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago
(WKBN) — Approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) website, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, of Swedesboro, N.J., announced Monday that it is recalling the beef after the problem was discovered during routine testing of imported products produced from Feb. 1 through April 8.

The affected products have establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Most people infected with the bacteria develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care methods are the usual treatment, though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases, some do develop a more severe infection.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is “concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The complete list of products and product codes for the recalled beef can be found here. Labels for the ground beef products can be found here.

Comments / 458

Sonya Clawson
4d ago

WAKE UP people!!! They are creating a food shortage! They are also in the process of taking REAL meat away from the average citizens.

Reply(85)
340
Bryan McCarty
4d ago

Ok soooooo exactly why are we importing beef from other countries in the first place?!?!? What wrong with our own beef ? Did this country stop raising cattle?!? and other livestock and what's going on with the FDA! Why aren't they doing there jobs??? If we're eating imported meats, WHOSE GETTING AND EATING OURS?!?!?

Reply(36)
154
Teresa Rao
4d ago

another after another every week there's recalls from fruits vegs and meats and even dog,food and you,people who are getting the jabs trust the FDA seriously !!!!

Reply(2)
175
