ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk buys Tesla a pounding Chinese headache

By Pete Sweeney
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44poET_0fKacESe00

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk may not be concerned about making money from Twitter. But his $44 billion deal for the social media network has bought what could be a huge political headache.

Musk, who Breakingviews estimates could earn an unimpressive 1% investment return on the transaction, won’t be the first tycoon to prop up a struggling news operation in the name of the public good. Musk says he is supporting free speech, and there’s no reason to doubt him. But as with Alibaba’s purchase of Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, there’s lots of hidden risk.

Since the Hong Kong demonstration movement prompted a massive counterattack by Chinese state actors on foreign social media, Twitter has removed hundreds of thousands of Chinese accounts and slapped labels on state media tweets. It stopped taking advertising from government mouthpieces like Xinhua and declined to cooperate with Chinese government requests. Twitter also gives critics a global platform from which they lambast Beijing. The recently passed National Security Law explicitly targets seditious speech including on overseas websites. Twitter, like most foreign media, has not cooperated.

Twitter’s servers, staff and customers are almost entirely out of President Xi Jinping’s reach. But Tesla produces half of its automobiles in Shanghai, where it enjoys tax breaks, and depends on local suppliers for critical components. The domestic market generates 25% of sales: $4.7 billion in the quarter ending in March, as Party tabloid The Global Times unsubtly pointed out on Twitter after the deal was announced.

It seems likely that Twitter, under its new owner, will relax bans on political speech. Former President Donald Trump may get his account back. Beijing will push Musk to ease up on its propaganda army too, but the pressure is unlikely to stop there. Communist officials do not share Musk’s free speech values and they know how to squeeze. If Beijing has Musk over for tea to talk about “fake news” spread by overseas dissidents, and he doesn’t take the hint, his Chinese operations may suddenly find themselves in regulatory hot water. If he cooperates, on the other hand, the U.S. Congress will call him in next.

Unlike Twitter, which lost money in the last two fiscal years, Tesla is nicely profitable with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% last quarter. Free speech is a public good worth defending, but Tesla shareholders may pay a lot of rent for this patch of moral high ground.

Follow @petesweeneypro twitter.com/petesweeneypro on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Twitter said on April 25 that it had agreed to sell itself to an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 a share in a transaction valued at $44 billion. The price represents a 38% premium to where Twitter shares closed on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed his more than 9% stake in the social media company.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Reuters Breakingviews#Xinhua
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

World's richest man Elon Musk says he 'literally' couch surfs at friends' homes and does not own a house 'right now' - adding 'almost anyone' could save $100,000 for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk has revealed he does not own his own home and 'literally' couch surfs at his friends' houses depending on where he needs to be. The world's richest man, 50, said he rotates through spare bedrooms, citing when he has to stay in San Francisco's Bay Area. He told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"Elon Musk...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy